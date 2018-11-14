Google One has started rolling out in Blighty

GOOGLE HAS BEGUN the UK rollout out its rebranded cloud storage service, Google One.

The service, which launched over the summer in the US and is slowly rolling out, is not a direct replacement for Google Drive, but rather a separate product name for the cloud storage itself. Drive remains as the interface for Google/G Suite services.

If that takes a bit of getting your head around, remember that your full resolution photos in Google Photos, and your Gmail, as well as backups, come from your quota, not just storage of your own files in Drive.

The biggest change is for customers who have been using the 1TB Google Drive service. They see their storage doubled to 2TB for the same price.

Full pricing for the UK is as follows:

15GB - standard free offering

100GB - £1.99/m

200GB - £2.99/m

1TB - retired in favour of 2TB plan

2TB - £9.99/m

10TB - £79.99/m

20TB - £159.99/m

30TB - £239.99/m

As you can see, that 2TB option is going to prove mighty tempting. In fact, all of these offers are going to have a big lure for the man in the street and even the 10TB plan will likely excite some SMB customers.

Google has always believed in quantities of scale for its cloud storage. Its business customers have seen several price drops in recent years as the customer base has allowed the search giant to open even more infrastructure.

However, this is the first time in quite a while that consumers have had a re-evaluation of the service.

Existing users don't need to do anything, the upgrade will happen automatically. New customers will automatically be offered the new plans.

We're still waiting for Google to come back to us with the full skinny on this, but we did notice that the new landing page also includes a £4 credit for Google Play and an offer for 40 per cent off at hotels found using Google Search, so it's well worth a look to see if you've been "done". μ