Russian hackers are flogging British Airways customers' credit card details

RUSSIAN HACKERS are flogging the credit card details of almost 250,000 British Airways customers on the dark web following the attack on the airline's website in August.

So says security companies Flashpoint and Risk IQ, which in a report profiling Magecart - the Russia-linked hacking group attributed to the BA hack, - claim that pilfered credit card details were being sold for between £7 and £39 each.

This fluctuating pricing is due to the fact that some European cards are valued "higher than usual", according to Vitali Kremez, director of research at Flashpoint.

The info was put up for sale a week after BA's clean-up, with adverts titled "CVV2 Dumps Update (high valid)" littered across the dark web.

And according to the report, Magecart, which has also been blamed for recent hacks on Ticketmaster and Newegg, claimed to be offering the details of passengers from the UK, US, Germany, Italy, Spain, Canada, France, Korea, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and China,

A British Airways spokesman said that the company has not received any verified reports of fraud as a result of the attack, which saw hackers infiltrate its website and mobile app between 21 August and 5 September.

"We contacted affected customers and their card companies at the time so that any necessary action could be taken," a spokesperson told the Telegraph.

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has announced that it's investigating the breach, and since it occurred after the introduction of the GDPR, BA is liable for fines of up to four per cent of annual turnover or €20m.

"The ICO's investigation into a cyber attack at British Airways is ongoing," a spokesperson said.

"Meanwhile, we advise people who may have been affected to be vigilant when checking their financial records and to follow the advice on the ICO, National Cyber Security Centre and Action Fraud websites about how they can protect themselves and their data online." µ