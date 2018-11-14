Amazon HQ2 winners named as NYC, Virginia and, er, Amazon

AMAZON HAS ANNOUNCED that it will open new offices in New York City and Arlington, Virginia, ending the firm's year-long Willy Wonka-style contest to find a new home for its so-called 'HQ2'.

The firm says it plans to spend $5bn (£3.8bn) on its two new headquarters; there was originally supposed to be one new HQ, but Amazon reportedly changed its mind after it realised that finding 50,000 qualified staffers in one town would be quite tricky.

Instead, 25,000 employees will be based at the two new sites based in Long Island City in Queens, New York, and Arlington, outside Washington DC. Amazon is set to start hiring at both locations next year and promises that says average salaries will top $150,000 at both sites.

Additionally, a further 5,000 staff will be employed at a new centre in Nashville that will handle transportation and order fulfilment.

"We are excited to build new headquarters in New York City and northern Virginia," said Amazon CEO and mountain clock builder Jeff Bezos. "These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent that will help us to continue inventing for customers for years to come."

In the 14 months leading up to Tuesday's announcement, Amazon received more than 230 bids from cities vying to be home to the firm's new HQ, with politicians appearing to forget their longstanding concerns about Amazon's business model, its casual feelings about taxation and its questionable working conditions.

New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo promised to change his name to 'Amazon Cuomo' in a last-minute pitch for Bezos' favour, while one city council in Georgia even voted to rename the town 'Amazon' if the company picked it.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the three winning cities have promised Amazon enormous grants, tax incentives and infrastructure investments in order to lure the company.

Combined, the areas have agreed to $2.4bn (£1.8bn) in public support for the project; along with cash grants of up to $978m, over $1.2bn in tax credits and more than $200m in infrastructure investment. Virginia Tech said has also pledged to open a $1bn 'Innovation Campus' just two miles from Amazon's new office in Arlington.

"This is the largest economic development initiative that has ever been done by the city or the state," New York's governor, Andrew (or Amazon now, we assume) Cuomo, said on Tuesday.

"Either you are creating jobs, or you are losing jobs. Either you are part of the economy of tomorrow, or you're part of the economy of yesterday. This is a competition."

While the news has been welcomed by many, it has been equally criticised by others. Amazon has faced a widespread backlash over its extensive headquarters search and for soliciting subsidy offers from cities around the US, only to opt for two of the highest-profile areas on the east coast.

"Amazon is a billion-dollar company. The idea that it will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks at a time when our subway is crumbling and our communities need more investment, not less, is extremely concerning to residents here," said Queens congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as per the Guardian.

Barry Lynn of the Open Markets Institute, a group that has campaigned to curb the power of big tech companies, added: "Amazon demanded subsidies and terms from cities all over the country, demanded those terms be kept secret, then reneged on its promise to locate thousands of jobs.

"Amazon is now treating even the biggest of American cities with the same disrespect it shows for the suppliers and the merchants who depend on its website to reach customers." µ