Microsoft confirms File Association bug in Windows 10 will be patched on Tuesday

MICROSOFT'S Windows-as-a-Borkage update issues continue with a promise that it has noticed the File Association bug that has been at the heart of recent issues, and that it would get fixed in a future update.

The lastest problem, spotted by Windowlatest.com stems from the way that Windows associates files with their default progams. For example, the fact that .docx files open with Word (or whatever you choose).

The issue with this latest borkage is that associating file types has no effect and still causes the system to ask what to do with it whenever opened.

This isn't anything to do with the latest 1809 build (October 2018 Update) which is still in the process of being redistributed - rather this is a Patch Tuesday bundle effort.

Microsoft added the issue to its support page:

"After installing this update, some users cannot set Win32 program defaults for certain app and file type combinations using the Open with… command or Settings > Apps > Default apps,"

The page goes on to cite examples, adding that the problem will be resolved in the next update, due in a weeks time.

Microsoft's recent performance has done little to sell the concept of ‘Windows-as-a-Service'. After Build 1809 was distributed, a catalogue of showstopping bugs were discovered, leading to the halt of the rollout.

The big one has been the destruction of files, as the new update downloads destroying everything it its path.

Others have included Blue Screen of Death times for HP machines, and a number of other more minor annoyances which have highlighted that the Insider Program is only as good as the breadth of different Windows machines using it.

Yes, it's not just Android that has fragmentation issues.

Meanwhile, this bug could have been zapped more easily if Patch Tuesday had kept its old format of multiple updates instead of one filterless rollup. μ