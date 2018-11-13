Apple's T2 security chip borks third-party Mac machine repairs

The MacBook Pro T2 security chip is great until you need to repair you machine

APPLE'S T2 SECURITY CHIP is pretty handy at keeping things like Touch ID data safe, but it has a hidden sting in its tail in the form of borking third-party repairs.

Cupertino 'fessed up to The Verge that carrying out repairs to a Mac machine's logic board or Touch ID sensor, for example, requires the use of a proprietary diagnostic tool. Repairs conducted without said tool could basically turn gadgets like the new MacBook Air into expensive and impractical paperweights.

Apple didn't say exactly which machines are affected, but if your Mac has a T2 chip in it, be warned.

As such, only repairs from authorised Apple dealers and fixers will be allowed, with the T2 chip effectively checking that Apple-approved parts have been used to repair borked Macs.

So if you have a borked MacBook, you'd best make sure you take it to an Apple Store or a repair outfit that part of Cupertino's Authorized Service Provider (ASP) network.

We're afraid your slightly dodgy looking mate Jimmy from down the street who swears he once managed to fix a Surface Pro 6 won't be able to carry out some DIY repairs to your Mac in exchange for a bottle of Frosty Jacks and a pasty from Greggs.

If all this sound like hot bovine excrement to you, then you're not alone, as iFixit boss Kyle Wiens pretty much said it is to The Verge.

Wiens noted that the T2 chip is effectively " a guillotine that [Apple is] holding over" its customers.

"It's very possible the goal is to exert more control over who can perform repairs by limiting access to parts," Wiens said. "This could be an attempt to grab more market share from the independent repair providers. Or it could be a threat to keep their authorised network in line. We just don't know."

Some of you might roll your eyes and think "classic Apple" and we wouldn't blame you. Our very own Carly 'iCarly' Page's 12in MacBook decided to take the road to Borksville with what looks like its logic board giving up the ghost.

When you spunk a grand plus on the computer, you'd kind hope getting it fixed would be a doddle but good ol' "just works" Apple doesn't seem to want to play ball. µ