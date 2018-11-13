Xiaomi faces probe over 'misleading' phones-for-a-quid offer

CHINESE TECH GIANT Xiaomi is being criticised after its too-good-to-be-true launch offer turned out to be just that.

At its UK launch last week, the company announced one of its flash sales, which it promised would involve selling "crazy deals" including the sale of its newly announced flagship, the Mi8 Pro, for a pound.

However, enterprising hackers who looked at the code for the webpage discovered that the mechanism to manage the sale didn't exist, and that many items were only ever labelled as "sold out", even from the get-go.

It emerged that there were only ever ‘one or two' items in each category available and so they would have sold out easily anyway. However, following a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority, the company now faces questions as to whether the deal was fair and compliant with UK law, which is far stricter than in many other countries.

It includes a specific clause that says that customers should be made aware clearly and in good time if there is a limitation on product numbers.

For its part, Xiaomi, which also claims to only takes a maximum five per cent profit margin on its products, manages to completely avoid commenting in its statement, simply wishing people better luck next time.

"We've held flash sales all over the world since our first one back in 2013 as a way to give a lucky few customers a chance to get their hands on our smartphones at incredibly low prices," said a representative.

"We're sorry so many Xiaomi fans missed out this time round but we hope they'll take part in future flash sales as and when we announce them."

The company blamed the situation on exceptional demand, which is weird because this little caper suggests they thought nobody would be interested at all.

Yes, modesty appears to be part of the defence.

Xiaomi made no secret of the fact that there were only two units. It was right there in the terms and conditions that nobody reads.

But there was nothing to suggest it in the literature, and with Xiaomi thriving on its sense of community, it seems odd that the company didn't realise that people might assume that they would be part of a 50 unit offer as happened when the brand launched in Spain.

According to Wilkin Lee, UK sales manager, who recently joined Xiaomi from rival Huawei sub-brand Honor, a lottery took place amongst those who had hit 'buy' closest to the start of the sale.

However, disgruntled users have pointed out that those self-same terms and conditions we mentioned clearly state that the offer would be ‘first come first served' and as such, Mr Lee's defence was actually in itself incriminating.

"If the ad didn't include significant conditions and the terms and conditions were changed part way through the promotion, then that could potentially be a problem," said the ASA, commenting to the BBC.

For its part, Mr Lee's previous company, Honor, has run similar flash sales in the past, though there is no suggestion of any impropriety at any of those.

The Xiaomi launch featured several phones, plus a wearable and an electric scooter. It also took place two floors underground with no wifi for reporters, which seems like 'launch event 101' but hey. μ