iPhone 11 release date, specs and price: Renders imagine iOS 13's dark mode on Apple's next iPhone

Everything you need to know about the so-called iPhone XI

APPLE'S NEXT-GENERATION iPhones are still some way off, but that hasn't stopped the relentless online rumour mill from serving up some details about the iPhone 11, or so-called iPhone XI lineup.

Three iPhones are expected to debut in September, including successors to the iPhone XS and XS Max, and a sequel to the iPhone XR. While few are likely too excited about another LCD-equipped iPhone, Apple's flagship duo are shaping up nicely; they're expected to be the first to boast triple camera systems, the first to offer USB-C and the first to ship with iOS 13, which is expected to bring a system-wide dark mode to iDevices.

We've rounded up everything we know about Apple's 2019 iPhones so far below.

Release date

There's no word yet as to when we'll be seeing the iPhone 11. However, if Apple sticks to its usual schedule, INQ's putting its money on a 10 September unveiling, with pre-orders likely to kick off on 14 September.

Price

We know that Apple's next iPhones will be expensive, but we don't yet know quite how much they will fetch. If anything like 2018's iPhone lineup, pricing will likely start around £999 and £1,099 for the XS and XS Max successors, and from £799 for the lesser-specced LCD model.

Latest news

7/2/19: Renders of Apple's iPhone 11 have shown what iOS 13's rumoured 'Dark Mode' could look like on the flagship device. Created by Phone Arena based on preliminary details surrounding Apple's 2019 iPhones, the official-looking images show how iOS will look with the goth-friendly mode enabled; from the Control Panel (below), multitasking and wallpapers.

While Apple has yet to confirm that the setting exists, we'll likely hear more at the firm's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in May.

4/2/19: A mega-report from Bloomberg has shed some more light on Apple's incoming 2019 iPhones.

Aligning with earlier speculation, the report claims that Apple is planning sequels to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max - codenamed D42 and D43 - along with an update to the LCD-equipped iPhone XR, which seemingly isn't worthy of such a codename.

The successor to the iPhone XS Max will have a triple-camera setup on its backside that will help the device "capture a larger field of view and enable a wider range of zoom", Bloomberg's sources claim, noting that "other handsets could eventually come with the upgraded system"; likely Apple's 2020 iPhones.

To make the most of this new and improved camera system, Apple is reportedly plotting a new version of its Live Photos feature which will double the length of video from three to six seconds.

The report also backs up chatter that Apple's 2019 iPhones will be the first to ditch the proprietary Lightning port in favour of USB-C.

Bloomberg has some deets on Apple's next version of iOS, too. It claims iOS 13, set to debut on the iPhone 11, will offer a system-wide dark mode a la macOS, CarPlay improvements and new iPad-specific features including the ability to tab through multiple versions of a single app like pages in a web browser.

Apple will also integrate two new services, Bloomberg reports, including its long-rumoured magazine subscription and Netflix-a-like original video services.

The lengthy report also offers up some details about Apple's 2020 iPhone lineup, which Bloomberg's sources claim will feature a souped-up 3D camera system powered by a laser scanner that will allow users to create three-dimensional reconstructions of the real world. This, it claims, could be a prelude to an AR headset that Apple has been preparing for as early as 2020.

29/1/19: A freshly-leaked prototype of the iPhone 11, or iPhone XI, is doing the rounds online that points to a completely redesigned 'Cyclops' camera.

The official-looking images, which come courtesy of CompareRaja, show that the camera on the next-gen iPhone could be placed in a horizontal desigh, with three cameras plonked into the top middle of the rear of the handset.

CompareRaja also adds weight to earlier rumours that the iPhone 11 will adopt a triple-camera sensor for the first time, as Apple eyes up the likes of the Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30.

Elsewhere, the leak suggests the iPhone 11 will arrive in four colour variants, with the standard space grey, gold and silver joined by a new blue hue. It's also claimed that the iPhone 11 will share the same screen as the iPhone XS with thinner bezels, a USB-C port and no 5G connectivity support.

Finally, the 2019 iPhones look set for an upgrade in the battery department; the iPhone 11 will allegedly pack a 4,000mAh battery, the largest Apple will have included in an iPhone to date.

16/1/19: Apple's 2019 iPhones have been shown in legit-looking renders, 'confirming' the handsets' horizontally-stacked triple-camera setup.

The leak, once again, comes via @OnLeaks, who this week released new renders created in partnership with CompareRaja. The images, based on "100 per cent legit prototypes", shows off an iPhone with a trio of rear-mounted lenses aligned in a horizontal strip; debunking earlier talk of a protruding, square-shaped array.

CompareRaja notes that, with an additional camera on its rear, the so-called iPhone XI likely will be more expensive than the iPhone XS. However, a recent report at the Wall Street Journal (below) claimed that only the top-of-the-line iPhone XI Max will boast a trio of cameras, with the other two models set to stick with a dual-camera setup.

OnLeaks' latest renders don't tell us much else about the incoming iPhones, but the tipster notes that they will likely feature a smaller notch than Apple's 2018 models and slightly skinnier bezels.

15/1/19: 2019 might be the year that Apple's iPhones ditch the proprietary Lightning connection in favour of USB-C.

So says a report at Macotakara, which claims Apple's 2019 iPhone's "might" make the switch to USB-C, following in the footsteps of the 2018 iPad Pros.

However, the report notes that "those who are working on" the iPhone's USB-C transition suggest it has not yet reached the reference design stage, a sign that the switch could miss the 2019 iPhone refresh.

Bizarrely, the same report claims that Apple might be developing a 7th-generation iPod touch. Citing supply chain sources at CES, Macotakara says that the long-in-the-tooth 6th-generation iPod Touch, which was first launched in 2015 and still retails for £199, might finally be getting a successor as Apple looks to fuel its Apple Music and iCloud services.

14/1/19: Apple's next-generation iPhones could be the first to ship with a 5G modem, according to a report at Reuters.

While earlier rumours claimed the iPhone wouldn't be getting a 5G modem until 2020, Reuters reports that Apple has considered Samsung, MediaTek, and its current wireless chip provider Intel to supply 5G modem chips for the 2019 iPhones.

The claim comes from testimony during Apple's ongoing trial between Qualcomm and the US Federal Trade Commision (FTC) today.

According to Apple supply chain exec Tony Blevins, who testified at the trial, the firm had long sought multiple suppliers for modem chips but signed an agreement with Qualcomm to exclusively supply the chips because it offered "deep rebates on patent license costs in exchange for exclusivity."

11/1/19: Apple reportedly plans to release a new LCD iPhone in 2019, despite the lacklustre response to the current iPhone XR.

That's according to the Wall Street Journal, which reports that Apple will release three new smartphones later this year, including two OLED models and one LCD-equipped handset, the latter of which will arrive as the successor to the iPhone XR.

The underwhelming reception of the iPhone XR has seen Apple consider the possibility of dropping the LCD-based model entirely, claims the report's sources, which would result in a complete shift to using OLED displays for the iPhone range, as previously rumoured.

However, it looks set to keep an LCD model in its iPhone lineup for now, with the WSJ noting that Apple's project planning has progressed to a point where major features, like the display, cannot be easily changed.

7/1/19: We're still nine months away from the launch of Apple's next-gen iPhones, but the first alleged renders have already shown up online.

The renders (below), shared by usually-reliable tipster @OnLeaks, show a protruding Mate 20 Pro-esque square camera array comprising with three lenses, the third offset from the other two, and an accompanying flash and microphone. Previous rumours suggest that the third camera will be a 3D ToF sensor, but this remains speculation for now.

While this ugly sensor looks a far cry from Apple's usual, minimal design approach, the leak has been backed up by equally-reliable tipster Ice Universe (below), which suggests it's at least close to the real deal.

An unfortunate news, you see the iPhone 2019 renderings, is correct. pic.twitter.com/GFH9pLnUr0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 6, 2019

OnLeaks also backs up earlier rumours that Apple will launch three iPhones this year; successors to the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. It's likely that the model in the renders is the highest-spec XS Max follow-up, but this has not been confirmed.

10/12/18: Don't go getting too excited about next year's iPhones, as they'll allegedly look a whole lot like Apple's current lineup.

So says analyst Anne Lee of Japanese investment bank Nomura, who predicts that the design of the 2019 iPhones isn't going to change much compared to the current iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, 9to5Mac reports.

"We think the three new iPhones in 2H19F will likely have the same form factors (body size and displays) as the 2H18 iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, with some added AR [augmented reality]-related features," Lee wrote in a research note.

2020's iPhones will be worth getting excited about though, according to Lee, who expects to see an all-new notchless design, 5G support and souped-up augmented reality (AR) functionality.

"We think 2019 could be the last year the iPhone uses the iPhone X design architecture, in preparation for initial hardware specs for 5G (sub-6GHz) and AR (augmented reality), before greater architecture upgrades in 2020F for 5G and a more comprehensive AR system," she added

4/2/18: Despite earlier rumours to the contrary, a new report claims that Apple's 2019 iPhones won't offer support for 5G networks.

A Bloomberg report co-authored by noted Apple oracle Mark Gurman claims that Apple won't introduce a 5G-capable iPhone next year, and will instead "hold off until at least 2020".

People "familiar with Apple's plans" suggested that the delay could be related to the company's feud with Qualcomm, noting that its new BFF Intel won't have chips available in time to support 2019 phones.

Regardless, it's a risky move from Apple, as some of its biggest competitors are gearing up to launch 5G devices next year, including Huawei, OnePlus and Samsung, the latter of which is expected to launch a 5G version of the Galaxy S10 in February.

"Apple has always been a laggard in cellular technology," said Mark Hung, an analyst at Gartner, told Bloomberg. "They weren't impacted in the past, but 5G is going to be much easier to market. But if they wait beyond 2020, then I think they'll be impacted."

12/11/18: Apple's next-gen iPhones will adopt new antenna technology to prepare for the arrival of a 5G-capable handset in 2020.

We're still, er, 10 months away from the launch of Apple's next iPhones, and we've already heard murmurs of a notch-less full-screen design, upgraded Face ID tech and a fully OLED lineup.

Apple oracle Ming Chi-Kuo is the latest to offer up some premature predictions about what we can expect from the devices. In a research note seen by 9to5Mac, Kuo says he expects Apple to shift away from Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) antenna technology in favour of a new combination of Modified PI tech, primarily to improve yield rates and simplify the production process.

LCP is more "brittle" than alternatives, Kup notes, and causes issues with yield rate, while the Modified PI antenna "can be as good as LCP thanks to the improved fluoride formula."

Kuo expects Apple to rope in five suppliers to equip it with MPI tech, and predicts that the 2019 iPhone models will adopt four MPI antennae and two LCP antennae; currently, the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max are each equipped with six LCP antenna.

This all sounds well and good, and, er, fairly boring, and it's unlikely to be any more exciting for the average consumer, who won't see any noticeable performance benefits from the antenna switch-up. However, both LCP and MPI will be involved in the push towards 5G technology, and these latest rumours come just weeks after a report claimed that Apple will release its first 5G smartphone in 2020.

According to these online murmurs, Apple has already signed up Intel as its 5G modem supplier; the firm is reportedly using Intel's 8060 chip for testing, but hopes that the 10nm 8161 will provide faster speeds and greater efficiency for the finished product.

As a backup, Apple will turn to MediaTek. Of course, Qualcomm also has its own X50 modem for 5G, but given the escalating legal battles between the chip giant and Apple, you would imagine that a deal will only be struck there once hell freezes over. µ