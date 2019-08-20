iPhone 11 release date, specs and price: Leak points to design overhaul and more storage

Everything you need to know about the iPhone 11

IT'S UNLIKELY Apple will have many surprises in store when it launched its 2019 iPhone lineup, comprising the iPhone 11, 11 Max and 11R, in September.

Thanks to the ever-churning online rumour mill, we already know that the iPhone trio will be the first to boast triple-camera systems, with Apple adopting a new Pixel 4-alike square-shaped array. We're also expecting new under-the-hood internals including a 7nm A13 SoC and new Taptic Engine, an upgraded Face ID system and, according to some murmurs, a USB-C port.

We've rounded up everything we know about Apple's 2019 iPhones so far below.

Release date

If online chatter is to be believed, the iPhone 11 will make its debut on 10 September, before it arrives on shelves on 20 September.

Price

We know that Apple's next iPhones will be expensive, but we don't yet know quite how much they will fetch. If anything like 2018's iPhone lineup, pricing will likely start around £999 and £1,099 for the XS and XS Max successors, and from £799 for the lesser-specced LCD model.

Latest news

20/8/19: Apple's iPhone 11 lineup will boast an all-new design and double the storage of last year's models, according to YouTuber EverythingApplePro and XDA Developers' Max Weinbach.

Echoing recent predictions from Ming-Chi Kuo, the tipsters claim that certain 2019 iPhone models will feature a new "rainbow" design; Apple isn't planning a multicoloured iPhone, but the handsets will reportedly feature a new coating that will give them a rainbow-like "shimmer" appearance, similar to that seen on the Galaxy Note 10.

They also point to a new matte back on the iPhone 11 lineup, that will feel "very different" compared to Apple's current crop of handsets.

Seperately, the leak points to more storage on this year's iPhones; while the iPhone XS and XR come with 64GB base storage, the incoming models will allegedly boast 128GB base storage, along with 256GB and 512GB configurations.

19/8/19: Apple may have inadvertently revealed the iPhone 11's launch date in its latest iOS beta. iOS 13 beta 7 was pushed out to developers last week, and iHelp BR spotted an asset that suggests the iPhone 11 will debut on 10 September; an image, titled HoldForRelease, includes that date on the Calendar app of the iOS 13 home screen. While by no means confirmation, it's worth noting that iOS 12 had a similar image with a 12 September date - the date when Apple announced the iPhone XS and XS Max.

12/8/19: Apple's highest-spec 2019 iPhone could arrive as the iPhone 11 Pro. So says reliable Twitter tipster CoinX, who last year accurately predicted the names of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, tweeted: "'Pro' for iPhone? Crazy naming schemes over the past few years."

"Pro" for iPhone? Crazy naming schemes over the past few years. — CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) August 10, 2019

Separately, MacRumours received a tip from an anonymous source claiming that: "The square camera iPhone will be called the iPhone 11 Pro. This is fact."

6/8/19: According to Softbank president Ken Miyauchi, via Macotakara, the iPhone 11 will go on sale on 20 September.

Speaking during an earnings call, Miyauchi let slip the date while replying to a question on how Softbank plans to handle next month's release of the iPhone with Japan's new law that would require carriers to separate data and device plans going into effect on 1 October: "Honestly, I am wondering what should I do for 10 days," he said. "No, I shouldn't say that… Anyway, I don't know when the new iPhone will be released. However, after almost 10 days, it will be unbundled."

As 9to5Mac speculates, this likely means the iPhone 11 will make its official debut on 10 September, with pre-orders to kick off on 13 September.

1/8/19: Apple's 2019 iPhones could be the first to support the Apple Pencil. So says a report from Citi Research, seen by Business Insider, which includes "support for iPhone pencil/stylus" in the list of features it's expecting to see in the iPhone 11. The stylus was first introduced in 2015 alongside the first-generation iPad Pro, and support has since been extended to the iPad Air and iPad mini.

City also expects the iPhone 11 lineup to include larger batteries, a bezel-free screen similar to that seen on the current iPhone XS, a triple rear camera array and a 10MP front-facing camera. It says that pricing of the 2019 iPhones will remain the same as last year's models.

23/7/19: Apple's iPhone 11 lineup will comprise of three models that pack an A13 chip, Lightning port and an 'all-new' Taptic Engine that will enable improved haptic feedback, according to 9to5Mac.

While the screens on the handsets - known as 'D42' (iPhone 11), 'D43' (iPhone 11 Max) and 'N104' (iPhone 11R) will remain unchanged, you can expect an upgrade in the camera department. The report claims that the square-shaped system will include a wide-angle lens that will enable a new feature called 'Smart-Frame' that captures the area around the framed part of a pictures and videos so that the user can adjust the framing and perspective.

Around the front, the iPhone 11 will boast an upgraded camera capable of capturing 120fps slow-mo footage.

Unsurprisingly, 9to5Mac notes that Apple's 2019 iPhones will be unveiled at a yet-to-be-scheduled September event.

19/7/19: Yet more YouTubers have got their hands on iPhone 11 dummy units. The latest video (below) courtesy of Unbox Therapy, once again shows off Apple's three-lens rear camera system, which will reportedly comprise of three 12MP sensors, including telephoto and wide-angle lenses.

It also gives us a glimpse at the front of the handset, which appears to feature noticeably larger front sensors than the iPhone XS, suggesting that Apple will debut an upgraded Face ID system on its iPhone 11 handsets. That means the notch is going nowhere, with the firm set to stick to the chunky screen cutout.

17/7/19: YouTuber MKBHD has got his mitts on dummy models of the so-called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11R (below), which he mopes offer an "underwhelming" upgrade over last year's models.

Still, his hands-on fondling gives us our closest look at the iPhone 11 line-up yet and confirms that all three models will feature a square-shaped camera bump. On the iPhone 11 and 11 Max this will house three lenses - standard, telephoto, and ultra-wide, while the iPhone 11R likely will boast only standard and ultra-wide sensors.

Beyond that, the dummy models show that the handsets will feature a similar design to the iPhone XS and XS Max; there's a Lightning port flanked by asymmetrical bottom speakers, and a notch around that front that houses "new" sensors for faster Face ID.

10/7/19: Yet more rumours are suggesting that Apple will remove 3D Touch, its pressure-sensitive screen technology, from all 2019 iPhone models.

The latest comes courtesy of Digitimes, which cites industry sources for touch module manufacturers TPK and GIS, key Apple suppliers. The report claims that while "Apple may remove 3D touch sensors from all 2019 iPhone devices", these suppliers remain optimistic as "orders for touch modules for legacy iPhone models as well as for new iPad and MacBook models will keep [them] busy in the second half of 2019."

The death of 3D Touch, which debuted on the iPhone 6s, has been a long time coming. Though it still features on the iPhone XS and XS Max, it was excluded on the iPhone XR, likely in a bid to cut costs.

8/7/19: The iPhone 11's A13 SoC will maintain Apple's one-year lead over the competition, according to Ice Universe. The leaker tweeted that Apple's next-generation A13 processor will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance," while the new GPU is "still far beyond the Android camp's SoC."

Apple A13 will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance and GPU, this GPU is still far beyond the Android camp's SoC, maintaining a one-year advantage. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2019

No further details about the chip were revealed, but earlier reports claimed TSMC has already begun production of the 7-nanometer SoC.

4/7/19: Apple might release a variant of the iPhone 11 with an in-display fingerprint sensor that will be made available exclusively in China. So says a report from cajing.com.cn, via The Global Times, which reports that the model will ditch Face ID in favour of "an under-display fingerprint function." Citing sources in the industry supply chain, the report notes that the move is likely to "save on costs."

24/6/19: Olixar has launched yet more accessories for the iPhone 11 and 11 Max, this time 'confirming' that the flagship duo will retain the Lightning port rather than switch to USB-C. The cases, available over at MobileFun, also show Apple will revert to an earlier design with the silence switch changing to a circular slider.

17/6/19: Casemaker Olixar has prematurely outed its accessories for the iPhone 11 Max, confirming that the much-leaked ugly square camera bulge is legit. The firm's screen and camera protectors, available to pre-order on MobileFun, show off the Pixel 4-alike camera array, which appears to house three lenses - main, telephoto and wide-angle - and an accompanying LED flash.

The firm's screen protectors, also available to buy ahead of the handsets' September launch, confirm that the notch is here to stay, with Apple sticking with the elongated cutout rather than a punch-hole display.

13/6/19: Apple's next-generation iPhones will take on the Pixel 3, and yet-to-be-announced Pixel 4, with a dedicated night mode for the camera.

So says tipster Max Weinbach who shared the information with YouTube channel EverythingApplePro. He claims the so-called might mode will activate automatically when low-light conditions are detected, but notes that users will also likely be about to manually activate the nighttime-shooting feature.

No further details about the feature were revealed, that Weinbach claims it'll be stack up to the Night Sight feature on Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL, and the Night Mode on Huawei's most recent flagships. It's currently unclear whether the night mode will roll out to older iPhone models such as the iPhone XR and XR.

10/5/19: Apple might be about to ditch its proprietary Lightning port in favour of USB-C; while we've heard this rumour many times before, this time we finally have some proof.

#IOS13 #iOS13Beta Plus de Lightning et d'iTunes sur l'écran de restauration, de l'USB-C ? et un futur utilitaire pour iPhone sur mac ? @LeoDuffOff pic.twitter.com/iTJj4Tp18O — Raphaël Mouton (@Raf___m) June 7, 2019

As spotted by Twitter user Raphaël Mouton (above) iOS 13's restore screen clearly shows a USB-C cable, rather than the Lightning connector shown on earlier versions of the OS. Don't go getting your hopes up, though - this is an early beta of the software and could refer to the USB-C port on the iPad Pro.

5/6/19: Apple's 2019 iPhone lineup will offer 128GB base storage, according to Twitter tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. This reportedly covers both the affordable iPhone XR and the top-end iPhone XI; despite the fact that the current iPhone XS doesn't currently offer a 128GB model, jumping straight from 64GB to 256GB.

Ambore also added further weight to rumours of a square-shaped camera array, sharing images (above) of alleged cases for the so-called iPhone XI and XI Plus.

28/5/19: Apple's iPhone 11 might be its first to support two Bluetooth connections simultaneously. At least that's according to Japanese blog Macotoakara, which claims dual Bluetooth audio support will allow adopters of the next flagship iPhones to hook up two pairs of AirPods, for example, or connect both a car stereo and headphones at the time time.

14/5/19: The iPhone 11 has suffered yet another leak, once again adding more weight to rumours that it'll sport an ugly camera bump.

The latest leak comes courtesy of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who showed off alleged mouldings for the iPhone 11, 11 Max and iPhone XR 2 (below). All three sport a square-shaped bulge on their rear, and confirm that the higher-end iPhones will sport three cameras while the new XR will feature a dual-lens setup.

And here's what appear to be your next-generation iPhone XR colors (lavender purple and green instead of blue and coral) as @idanbo reported earlier this week: https://t.co/KQQ6JKmZg9 pic.twitter.com/7k3WZC2ZUi — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 14, 2019

A second tweet from Gurman outs new colour options for the iPhone XR. The cut-price model will reportedly be available in new 'lavender purple' and 'green' models, which will replace Apple's current blue and coral offerings.

10/6/19: TSMC has started production of the A13 processor set to debut in Apple's 2019 iPhones, according to a report at Bloomberg, with volume production set to kick off this month.

The chip is expected to be built using chipmaker'' second-generation 7nm process, which will be the first to leverage extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography in order to reduce complexity and cut the cost and time associated with creating chips for clients.

According to Bloomberg's sources, the A13 SoC will feature inside all three of Apple's incoming iPhones; the so-called iPhone XI, XI Max and second-gen iPhone XR.

8/6/19: Renders of Apple's iPhone XR successor have surfaced online, confirming that it'll feature the same ugly camera bump as the iPhone XI and XI Max. The images, via Pricebaba, shows a dual camera inside the square-shaped protrusion, and while specs haven't been confirmed, it's likely Apple will use the same 12MP setup found on the current iPhone XS.

Pricebaba claims the 2019 iPhone XR will have the same 6.1in screen as the original, but will be thinner at 7.8mm thick, compared to 8.3mm. Under the hood will sit Apple's next-gen A13 Bionic chipset, according to the leak, and this will offer a "significant" improvement in performance compared to the A12 chip.

7/5/19: Apple's 2019 iPhones look set to benefit from improved reception thanks to a planned antenna upgrade, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. In a research note obtained by MacRumours, the analyst doubles-down on a claim he made last year; that Apple will adopt modified-PI (MPI) for the antennas in its upcoming iPhones, rather than the liquid crystal polymer used in the iPhone XS and XR.

Shifting to MPI will bring production improvements and lower the cost for Apple, according to Kuo, and will improve the iPhone's indoor navigation capabilities.

30/4/19: French tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, in collaboration with Indian site CashKaro, has shared "final" renders of Apple's next-gen iPhones, which are being dubbed the iPhone XI and XI Max. As per the site's information, the iPhone XI will retain a 5.8in screen and will measure in at 143.9 x 71.4 x 7.8mm; that's slightly thicker than the iPhone XS, with the new triple camera setup adding 1.2mm to the device's thickness. The back of the device will be manufactured out of a single piece of glass, according to CashKaro, while the front will boast a smaller notch and "slightly" skinnier bezels.

23/4/19: An image of alleged iPhone 11 moulds have given us a better look at the handsets' unusual triple-camera modules. The picture, posted by SlashLeaks by way of Weibo, allegedly shows dummies manufactured by accessory makers. If legit, these confirm that both the regular and plus-sized iPhone 11 models will sport bizarrely-arranged triple camera arrays, rather than the previously-rumoured vertically-aligned setup.

8/4/19: A report from Japanese blog Macotakara claims Apple will launch two brand-new iPhone models this year, alongside sequels to the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

The leftfield report claims the new models will boast OLED screens, USB-C and the previously rumoured triple-lens camera system. This will apparently add some heft to the iPhone duo; a 6.1in model will be around 0.15mm thicker than the iPhone XS, while a rumoured 6.5in variant will be 0.25mm thicker than the XS Max.

The report, which cites unspecified "trustworthy sources", adds that the new iPhones will also offer reverse wireless charging, enabling the devices to juice Apple's AirPods with Charging Case and other Qi-compatible gadgets.

With these new models set to showcase next-gen tech, Macotakara notes that the sequels to Apple's 2018 iPhones will likely feature little more than an updated chip.