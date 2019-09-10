iPhone 11 release date, specs and price: Apple reportedly bins reverse wireless charging feature

Everything you need to know about the iPhone 11

IT'S UNLIKELY Apple will have many surprises in store when it launches its 2019 iPhone lineup, comprising the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Thanks to the ever-churning online rumour mill, we already know that the iPhone trio will be the first to boast triple-camera systems, with Apple adopting a new Pixel 4-alike square-shaped array. We're also expecting new under-the-hood internals including a 7nm A13 SoC and new Taptic Engine, an upgraded Face ID system and, according to some more leftfield murmurs, a USB-C port.

We've rounded up everything we know about Apple's 2019 iPhones so far below.

Release date

And it's official. Apple has confirmed that it will be launching its next-generation iPhones on 10 September.

The event, which is being livestreamed on YouTube for the first time (above), is taking place at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California at 10am PT; that's 6pm for us Brits.

According to MacRumours, the iPhone 11 series will be available to pre-order just three days after its launch on 13 September, before landing on shelves on 20 September.

Price

We know that Apple's next iPhones will be expensive, but we don't yet know quite how much they will fetch. If anything like 2018's iPhone lineup, pricing will likely start around £999 and £1,099 for the XS and XS Max successors, and from £799 for the lesser-specced LCD model.

Latest news

10/9/19: Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has spouted some last-minute iPhone 11 predictions, and it's not good news. As reported by 9to5Mac, Kuo believes that Apple will drop the long-rumoured wireless power-sharing functionality from this year's iPhones because "charging efficiency may not meet Apple's requirements", though he notes that the new handsets will offer fast charging support out of the box. He's also thrown out previous rumours of Apple Pencil support for the iPhone 11.

9/9/19: Apple has announced that, for the first time, you'll be able to stream its 10 September iPhone event on YouTube; previously, Apple forced watchers to use an Apple device or Microsoft's Edge browser on Windows 10. The event will kick-off at 6pm UK time on Tuesday, and we'll be bringing you all of the news as it happens. Natch.

6/9/19: We're just a few days away from the official launch of the iPhone 11, so - naturally- images have appeared online that allegedly give us a look at the devices' final design.

The snaps (above), which come via accessory maker Nood Cases, show off the handset's familiar, sleek design, and show off the long-rumoured triple-lens camera system that's housed in a square bump in the iPhone 11's rear. Interestingly, the casemaker refers to the three incoming iPhone models as the iPhone XIR 11, iPhone XI 11 Pro and iPhone XI 11 Pro Max.

4/9/19: A leaked internal document has confirmed that Apple has three iPhones lined up for next week; the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The document, spied by AppleBeta2019 also states that the new iPhones will run iOS 13.0 out of the box, with 13.0.1 rolling out as an OTA update in October followed by the stable release of iOS 13.1.

The 10-page document, seen by AppleInsider, also says that four new Apple Watches will be unveiled in September, with two new iPad models set to arrive the following month.

3/9/19: The iPhone 11's A13 chipset has prematurely appeared on Geekbench. The benchmarks, which confirm the new iPhone will boast 4GB RAM compared, show the iPhone 11 scoring 5,415 for single-core and 11,294 for multi-core. If legit, this means Apple's new iPhones are about 12 per cent faster for single-core tasks, but the multicore score remains unchanged hinting that the A13 chip will continue to include six cores, presumably in an identical setup to the A12.

28/8/19: Apple has reportedly culled the iPhone 11's rumoured 'Walkie-Talkie' feature just weeks ahead of the handset's launch. So says The Information, which reports that the feature, dubbed 'Project OGRS (Off-Grid Radio Service)' internally, was being developed in partnership with Intel and would have allowed messages to be sent between iPhones over long-distance radio waves that bypass cellular networks.

It's unclear why Apple scrapped the feature, though The Information notes that the departure of the executive in charge of the project, Ruben Caballero, may have been a factor, as could Apple's decision to ditch Intel in favour of a Qualcomm modem.

27/8/19: With just weeks to go until Apple's next iPhone launch, a YouTuber claims to have posted the first hands-on video with the iPhone 11 Pro. The clip, shared by ConceptsiPhone, shows off a dummy iPhone 11 unit, all-but-confirming its bulging square-shaped camera array that's surrounded by the same gold stainless steel that runs around the edges of the device. The two-minute-long video doesn't tell us much else we don't already know, but one thing's for sure: you're going to need a new case.

22/8/19: A new mega-report from Bloomberg claims Apple's incoming iPhones will feature triple-camera systems, reverse wireless charging functionality and a new multi-angle Face ID sensor.

The report also affirms rumours about the "Pro" naming scheme for Apple's OLED models. Both the Pro and the so-called Pro Max will feature triple cameras comprising wide-angle, telephoto and ultra-wide lenses, according to the report, while the iPhone XR sequel will be upgraded from a single to a dual-camera system.

The iPhone 11 Pro's camera software is also getting an upgrade; it'll be able to take three images simultaneously from each of the lenses and combine them together to create higher-resolution pictures "rivalling some traditional cameras", according to Bloomberg, and will boast improved low-light capabilities.

Reserve wireless charging is also coming, allowing users to juice AirPods on the back of the handsets, as is an upgraded "multi-angle" Face ID system that captures a wider field of view so that users can unlock the handsets more easily, the report claims.

Bloomberg also confirms earlier rumours of a new matte design, noting that "at least some colours" will feature the dull finish. The design will be more durable too, with souped-up water resistance and better shatter-resistance.

22/8/19: Images of cases for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, revealed by retailer MobileFun, have added weight to earlier rumours that the handsets will boast Apple Pencil support.

The Olixar case (above) features a cutout to hold an Apple Pencil, though it won't be the same version that ships with the iPad Pro. Rather, the casemaker expects the iPhone 11 Pro to feature a shorter, lighter design that will be optimised for Apple's smartphone line-up.

21/8/19: Yet another rumour is claiming that the iPhone 11 will drop the long-standing 5W charger in favour of the same USB-C charger that ships with the iPad Pro. CharerLab has tweeted (below) that the new iPhones will ship with an Apple USB-C plug and a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box, which - if correct - would mark the first time the iPhone has shipped with a fast charger.

However, as per 9to5Mac, it's worth noting that ChargerLAB tweeted a similar prediction last year, incorrectly claiming that the charger would ship with the iPhone XS and iPhone XR.

20/8/19: Apple's iPhone 11 lineup will boast an all-new design and double the storage of last year's models, according to YouTuber EverythingApplePro and XDA Developers' Max Weinbach.

Echoing recent predictions from Ming-Chi Kuo, the tipsters claim that certain 2019 iPhone models will feature a new "rainbow" design; Apple isn't planning a multicoloured iPhone, but the handsets will reportedly feature a new coating that will give them a rainbow-like "shimmer" appearance, similar to that seen on the Galaxy Note 10.

They also point to a new matte back on the iPhone 11 lineup, that will feel "very different" compared to Apple's current crop of handsets.

Seperately, the leak points to more storage on this year's iPhones; while the iPhone XS and XR come with 64GB base storage, the incoming models will allegedly boast 128GB base storage, along with 256GB and 512GB configurations.

19/8/19: Apple may have inadvertently revealed the iPhone 11's launch date in its latest iOS beta. iOS 13 beta 7 was pushed out to developers last week, and iHelp BR spotted an asset that suggests the iPhone 11 will debut on 10 September; an image, titled HoldForRelease, includes that date on the Calendar app of the iOS 13 home screen. While by no means confirmation, it's worth noting that iOS 12 had a similar image with a 12 September date - the date when Apple announced the iPhone XS and XS Max.

12/8/19: Apple's highest-spec 2019 iPhone could arrive as the iPhone 11 Pro. So says reliable Twitter tipster CoinX, who last year accurately predicted the names of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, tweeted: "'Pro' for iPhone? Crazy naming schemes over the past few years."

Separately, MacRumours received a tip from an anonymous source claiming that: "The square camera iPhone will be called the iPhone 11 Pro. This is fact."

6/8/19: According to Softbank president Ken Miyauchi, via Macotakara, the iPhone 11 will go on sale on 20 September.

Speaking during an earnings call, Miyauchi let slip the date while replying to a question on how Softbank plans to handle next month's release of the iPhone with Japan's new law that would require carriers to separate data and device plans going into effect on 1 October: "Honestly, I am wondering what should I do for 10 days," he said. "No, I shouldn't say that… Anyway, I don't know when the new iPhone will be released. However, after almost 10 days, it will be unbundled."

As 9to5Mac speculates, this likely means the iPhone 11 will make its official debut on 10 September, with pre-orders to kick off on 13 September.

1/8/19: Apple's 2019 iPhones could be the first to support the Apple Pencil. So says a report from Citi Research, seen by Business Insider, which includes "support for iPhone pencil/stylus" in the list of features it's expecting to see in the iPhone 11. The stylus was first introduced in 2015 alongside the first-generation iPad Pro, and support has since been extended to the iPad Air and iPad mini.

City also expects the iPhone 11 lineup to include larger batteries, a bezel-free screen similar to that seen on the current iPhone XS, a triple rear camera array and a 10MP front-facing camera. It says that pricing of the 2019 iPhones will remain the same as last year's models.

23/7/19: Apple's iPhone 11 lineup will comprise of three models that pack an A13 chip, Lightning port and an 'all-new' Taptic Engine that will enable improved haptic feedback, according to 9to5Mac.

While the screens on the handsets - known as 'D42' (iPhone 11), 'D43' (iPhone 11 Max) and 'N104' (iPhone 11R) will remain unchanged, you can expect an upgrade in the camera department. The report claims that the square-shaped system will include a wide-angle lens that will enable a new feature called 'Smart-Frame' that captures the area around the framed part of pictures and videos so that the user can adjust the framing and perspective.

Around the front, the iPhone 11 will boast an upgraded camera capable of capturing 120fps slow-mo footage.

Unsurprisingly, 9to5Mac notes that Apple's 2019 iPhones will be unveiled at a yet-to-be-scheduled September event.

17/7/19: YouTuber MKBHD has got his mitts on dummy models of the so-called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11R (below), which he mopes offer an "underwhelming" upgrade over last year's models.

Still, his hands-on fondling gives us our closest look at the iPhone 11 line-up yet and confirms that all three models will feature a square-shaped camera bump. On the iPhone 11 and 11 Max this will house three lenses - standard, telephoto, and ultra-wide, while the iPhone 11R likely will boast only standard and ultra-wide sensors.

Beyond that, the dummy models show that the handsets will feature a similar design to the iPhone XS and XS Max; there's a Lightning port flanked by asymmetrical bottom speakers, and a notch around that front that houses "new" sensors for faster Face ID.

10/7/19: Yet more rumours are suggesting that Apple will remove 3D Touch, its pressure-sensitive screen technology, from all 2019 iPhone models.

The latest comes courtesy of Digitimes, which cites industry sources for touch module manufacturers TPK and GIS, key Apple suppliers. The report claims that while "Apple may remove 3D touch sensors from all 2019 iPhone devices", these suppliers remain optimistic as "orders for touch modules for legacy iPhone models as well as for new iPad and MacBook models will keep [them] busy in the second half of 2019."

The death of 3D Touch, which debuted on the iPhone 6s, has been a long time coming. Though it still features on the iPhone XS and XS Max, it was excluded on the iPhone XR, likely in a bid to cut costs.

8/7/19: The iPhone 11's A13 SoC will maintain Apple's one-year lead over the competition, according to Ice Universe. The leaker tweeted that Apple's next-generation A13 processor will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance," while the new GPU is "still far beyond the Android camp's SoC."

No further details about the chip were revealed, but earlier reports claimed TSMC has already begun production of the 7-nanometer SoC.

4/7/19: Apple might release a variant of the iPhone 11 with an in-display fingerprint sensor that will be made available exclusively in China. So says a report from cajing.com.cn, via The Global Times, which reports that the model will ditch Face ID in favour of "an under-display fingerprint function." Citing sources in the industry supply chain, the report notes that the move is likely to "save on costs."

24/6/19: Olixar has launched yet more accessories for the iPhone 11 and 11 Max, this time 'confirming' that the flagship duo will retain the Lightning port rather than switch to USB-C. The cases, available over at MobileFun, also show Apple will revert to an earlier design with the silence switch changing to a circular slider.

13/6/19: Apple's next-generation iPhones will take on the Pixel 3, and yet-to-be-announced Pixel 4, with a dedicated night mode for the camera.

So says tipster Max Weinbach who shared the information with YouTube channel EverythingApplePro. He claims the so-called might mode will activate automatically when low-light conditions are detected, but notes that users will also likely be about to manually activate the nighttime-shooting feature.

No further details about the feature were revealed, that Weinbach claims it'll be stack up to the Night Sight feature on Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL, and the Night Mode on Huawei's most recent flagships. It's currently unclear whether the night mode will roll out to older iPhone models such as the iPhone XR and XR.

10/5/19: Apple might be about to ditch its proprietary Lightning port in favour of USB-C; while we've heard this rumour many times before, this time we finally have some proof.

As spotted by Twitter user Raphaël Mouton iOS 13's restore screen clearly shows a USB-C cable, rather than the Lightning connector shown on earlier versions of the OS. Don't go getting your hopes up, though - this is an early beta of the software and could refer to the USB-C port on the iPad Pro.

28/5/19: Apple's iPhone 11 might be its first to support two Bluetooth connections simultaneously. At least that's according to Japanese blog Macotoakara, which claims dual Bluetooth audio support will allow adopters of the next flagship iPhones to hook up two pairs of AirPods, for example, or connect both a car stereo and headphones at the time time.