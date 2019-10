iPhone 11 Pro deals, specs and price: iPhone 11 users complain of mysterious scratches

Everything you need to know about the iPhone 11

IT'S OFFICIAL: Apple's 2019 iPhone lineup is here, and comprises the iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and, er, iPhone 11.

The Pro-branded models are being touted as the "most powerful iPhones ever", naturally, and are the first to sport triple-camera arrays. They also feature a new "Pro" design that's crafted from matte stainless steel, all-new 5.8in and 6.5in Super Retina RDX displays and Apple's newly-debuted A13 Bionic CPU.

The lesser-spec iPhone 11 also features an "all-new" design, with its reworked glass and aluminium chassis said to be the toughest on a smartphone to date. There's also a new camera setup comprising 12MP wide-and ultra-wide lenses, and an array of new colour options including yellow, purple and green.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about Apple's trio of new iPhones below. You can also check out our full iPhone 11 review.

Release date

The iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone 11 started shipping set on 20 September, with pre-orders kicking off a week earlier on 13 September.

However, for those who didn't get their pre-order in early, shipping times have slipped here in Blighty. All iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models are now shipping between 15 and 22 October, while the iPhone 11 remains in stock and is shipping from 1 October.

Price

Apple has announced that, here in Blighty, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max is available from £1,099 and £1,149, respectively, despite fetching $999 and $1,099 in the US.

The "entry-level" iPhone 11, which can be picked up in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB configurations, will be available £729; that's £70 less than last year's iPhone XR.

Here in the UK, the new iPhones are being offered, unsurprisingly, by all of the major networks.

Over at BT, the iPhone 11 is available for £30 from £55 a month, the iPhone 11 Pro for £100 from £68 per month and the iPhone 11 Pro Max for £100 on tariffs starting at £73.

Aat EE, the iPhone 11 can be picked up from £44 per month, while a pricier £64 plan bagging you unlimited data. The iPhone 11 Pro is available from £64 a month, or £84 for unlimited data, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at £69 per month, with endless data available on an £89 tariff.

O2, which has just started offering unlimited data contracts for the first time, is offering all three iPhones and all come with a £29 upfront cost. With O2's recommended 90GB data, the iPhone 11 can be picked up for £51.55 per month, the iPhone 11 Pro for £61.44 per month and the 11 Pro Max for £64.31.

Three is offering the iPhone 11 for £49 on tariffs starting from £41 per month, with its most-expensive £58 contract offering unlimited 4G data. The iPhone 11 Pro will fetch £79 on tariffs ranging from £55 to £85, while the top-of-the-line Pro Max will be available for the same price from £73 to £89 per month.

Sky Mobile is selling the iPhone 11 from £36 per month with 10GB data for a "limited time", though a cheaper £32 plan with 1GB data will also be available. The unsurprisingly more-expensive iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will be available for £37 and £41 upfront on tariffs from £43 and £47 per month, respectively.

Virgin Mobile, the lesser-known of the UK networks, has started selling the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max with 50GB data for £39, £50 and £54 per month, respectively. It's also offering buyers AirPods for an extra quid a month.

Vodafone has started taking orders and is flogging the iPhone 11 for £29 from £45 per month, and the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max for £49 on tariffs starting at £57 and £63, respectively.

Latest news

9/10/19: Early adopters of the iPhone 11 are complaining that mysterious scratches are appearing on their handset. A 15-page mega-thread on the Apple forum sees users moaning that unsightly marks have appeared out-of-the-blue, claiming their devices were neither dropped nor did they come in contact with a rough surface.

"I have a legit crack/scratch in my screen that showed up out of nowhere. No drop, no incident," one disgruntled iPhone owner moaned, with another adding: "The same happened to my iPhone Pro. I just got it yesterday and kept it in a pocket with nothing else. Less than a day later and there's already a scratch."

Apple, which claimed the iPhone 11 lineup boasts the toughest glass of any iPhone to date, has yet to respond to the complaints.

4/10/19: Apple is reportedly increasing production of its iPhone 11 lineup, citing "better than expected demand." As per a report at Nikkei, Apple has asked suppliers to produce an extra eight million units - a 10 per cent increase - as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro prove more popular than last year's iPhone XS lineup. The cheapest iPhone 11 model is proving the most popular, according to the report, while Apple has slightly revised down orders for its top-of-the-line iPhone 11 Pro Max.

3/10/19: Apple's Deep Fusion camera is now available on iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max handsets running the newly-released iOS 13.2 public beta. The feature kicks in automatically when it detects medium to low lighting and uses AI to improve the sharpness of images by capturing frames of different exposures and merging into one.

Apple explains: "Deep Fusion is a new image processing system enabled by the Neural Engine of A13 Bionic. Deep Fusion uses advanced machine learning to do pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, optimizing for texture, details and noise in every part of the photo."

26/9/19: Apple has confirmed that its new iPhones will display a warning message if their screen is replaced by a third-party. In a support document, the company advises that "only technicians who have completed Apple service training and who use Apple genuine parts and tools should replace iPhone displays" adding that non-certified repairs could result in "improper function or issues with display quality or safety", including non-responsive multi-touch, broken True Tone and correct display calibration.

The alert will show on iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max handsets running iOS 13.1 and above, and reads. "Important Display Message. Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple display." The notification will stay on your lock screen for four days, after which it'll be moved to the Settings app.

23/9/19: iFixit has been quick to pull apart Apple's top-spec iPhone 11 Pro Max, in turn reviving rumours of bilateral wireless charging support. After prying off the rear of the handset, the teardown team noted that there are two battery connectors, the second of which has a direct line to the wireless charging coil, possibly to monitor the transfer of two-way power. While reverse wireless charging is not officially supported on the new iPhones, it looks like the hardware is potentially there.

19/9/19: It's not even out yet, but someone has already managed to pull apart an iPhone 11 Pro Max. The teardown, courtesy of DChannel on YouTube, reveals that the Apple's highest-spec iPhone 11 model packs a 4,000mAh 15.04 watt-hour battery - that's almost 25 per cent larger than the XS Max's 12.06 watt-hour offering. Apple once again has used an L-shaped battery to stuff in as much capacity as possible, a design it first debuted with the now-defunct iPhone X.



10/9/19: Apple has unveiled its 2019 iPhones: the iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and entry-level iPhone 11.

The Pro-branded models are, naturally, being touted as Apple's most-powerful iPhones to date and both handsets sport an all-new "Pro-grade" surgical-grade stainless steel chassis with a matte finish that will be available in midnight green and gold finishes.

More interestingly, the handsets are first to sport triple-camera arrays, with Apple adding a new 12MP wide-angle lens alongside the main and telephoto lenses. While this setup will allow you to capture more of a scene, it also means you'll have to put up with a bulge on the backside of the handset thanks to its Pixel 4-esque square camera hump.

Like Google, Apple is also souping-up its camera software. The iPhone 11 lineup will ship with a dedicated Night mode to improve performance in dark lighting, which kicks in automatically when you're shooting in the dark.

Underneath the bulging hood, the new iFlagships sport Apple's 13 Bionic CPU, which it's proudly touting as the "fastest CPU ever in a smartphone," adding that it also has "the fastest GPU in a smartphone," too. As well as equipping the iPhone 11 Pro with more power, Apple is promising four hours of extra battery life when compared to last year's iPhone XS.

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max also feature 5.8in 6.8in and "Super Retina XDR" OLED screens with a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and up to 1,200 nits of brightness and, finally, a fast charger included in the box.

The simply-named iPhone 11 is Apple's new entry-level model. It features an anodised aluminium and glass chassis the Apple claims the toughest found on a smartphone to date and is available in a number of new colours including purple, white, yellow, green, black, red.

While it doesn't boast the same triple-camera setup as its flagship siblings, it does feature an upgraded dual-camera setup that comprises 12MP wide and ultra-wide sensors.

10/9/19: Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has spouted some last-minute iPhone 11 predictions, and it's not good news. As reported by 9to5Mac, Kuo believes that Apple will drop the long-rumoured wireless power-sharing functionality from this year's iPhones because "charging efficiency may not meet Apple's requirements", though he notes that the new handsets will offer fast charging support out of the box. He's also thrown out previous rumours of Apple Pencil support for the iPhone 11.

9/9/19: Apple has announced that, for the first time, you'll be able to stream its 10 September iPhone event on YouTube; previously, Apple forced watchers to use an Apple device or Microsoft's Edge browser on Windows 10. The event will kick-off at 6pm UK time on Tuesday, and we'll be bringing you all of the news as it happens. Natch.

6/9/19: We're just a few days away from the official launch of the iPhone 11, so - naturally- images have appeared online that allegedly give us a look at the devices' final design.

The snaps (above), which come via accessory maker Nood Cases, show off the handset's familiar, sleek design, and show off the long-rumoured triple-lens camera system that's housed in a square bump in the iPhone 11's rear. Interestingly, the casemaker refers to the three incoming iPhone models as the iPhone XIR 11, iPhone XI 11 Pro and iPhone XI 11 Pro Max.

4/9/19: A leaked internal document has confirmed that Apple has three iPhones lined up for next week; the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The document, spied by AppleBeta2019 also states that the new iPhones will run iOS 13.0 out of the box, with 13.0.1 rolling out as an OTA update in October followed by the stable release of iOS 13.1.

The 10-page document, seen by AppleInsider, also says that four new Apple Watches will be unveiled in September, with two new iPad models set to arrive the following month.

3/9/19: The iPhone 11's A13 chipset has prematurely appeared on Geekbench. The benchmarks, which confirm the new iPhone will boast 4GB RAM compared, show the iPhone 11 scoring 5,415 for single-core and 11,294 for multi-core. If legit, this means Apple's new iPhones are about 12 per cent faster for single-core tasks, but the multicore score remains unchanged hinting that the A13 chip will continue to include six cores, presumably in an identical setup to the A12.

28/8/19: Apple has reportedly culled the iPhone 11's rumoured 'Walkie-Talkie' feature just weeks ahead of the handset's launch. So says The Information, which reports that the feature, dubbed 'Project OGRS (Off-Grid Radio Service)' internally, was being developed in partnership with Intel and would have allowed messages to be sent between iPhones over long-distance radio waves that bypass cellular networks.

It's unclear why Apple scrapped the feature, though The Information notes that the departure of the executive in charge of the project, Ruben Caballero, may have been a factor, as could Apple's decision to ditch Intel in favour of a Qualcomm modem.

27/8/19: With just weeks to go until Apple's next iPhone launch, a YouTuber claims to have posted the first hands-on video with the iPhone 11 Pro. The clip, shared by ConceptsiPhone, shows off a dummy iPhone 11 unit, all-but-confirming its bulging square-shaped camera array that's surrounded by the same gold stainless steel that runs around the edges of the device. The two-minute-long video doesn't tell us much else we don't already know, but one thing's for sure: you're going to need a new case.

22/8/19: A new mega-report from Bloomberg claims Apple's incoming iPhones will feature triple-camera systems, reverse wireless charging functionality and a new multi-angle Face ID sensor.

The report also affirms rumours about the "Pro" naming scheme for Apple's OLED models. Both the Pro and the so-called Pro Max will feature triple cameras comprising wide-angle, telephoto and ultra-wide lenses, according to the report, while the iPhone XR sequel will be upgraded from a single to a dual-camera system.

The iPhone 11 Pro's camera software is also getting an upgrade; it'll be able to take three images simultaneously from each of the lenses and combine them together to create higher-resolution pictures "rivalling some traditional cameras", according to Bloomberg, and will boast improved low-light capabilities.

Reserve wireless charging is also coming, allowing users to juice AirPods on the back of the handsets, as is an upgraded "multi-angle" Face ID system that captures a wider field of view so that users can unlock the handsets more easily, the report claims.

Bloomberg also confirms earlier rumours of a new matte design, noting that "at least some colours" will feature the dull finish. The design will be more durable too, with souped-up water resistance and better shatter-resistance.

22/8/19: Images of cases for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, revealed by retailer MobileFun, have added weight to earlier rumours that the handsets will boast Apple Pencil support.

The Olixar case (above) features a cutout to hold an Apple Pencil, though it won't be the same version that ships with the iPad Pro. Rather, the casemaker expects the iPhone 11 Pro to feature a shorter, lighter design that will be optimised for Apple's smartphone line-up.

21/8/19: Yet another rumour is claiming that the iPhone 11 will drop the long-standing 5W charger in favour of the same USB-C charger that ships with the iPad Pro. CharerLab has tweeted (below) that the new iPhones will ship with an Apple USB-C plug and a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box, which - if correct - would mark the first time the iPhone has shipped with a fast charger.

However, as per 9to5Mac, it's worth noting that ChargerLAB tweeted a similar prediction last year, incorrectly claiming that the charger would ship with the iPhone XS and iPhone XR.

20/8/19: Apple's iPhone 11 lineup will boast an all-new design and double the storage of last year's models, according to YouTuber EverythingApplePro and XDA Developers' Max Weinbach.

Echoing recent predictions from Ming-Chi Kuo, the tipsters claim that certain 2019 iPhone models will feature a new "rainbow" design; Apple isn't planning a multicoloured iPhone, but the handsets will reportedly feature a new coating that will give them a rainbow-like "shimmer" appearance, similar to that seen on the Galaxy Note 10.

They also point to a new matte back on the iPhone 11 lineup, that will feel "very different" compared to Apple's current crop of handsets.

Seperately, the leak points to more storage on this year's iPhones; while the iPhone XS and XR come with 64GB base storage, the incoming models will allegedly boast 128GB base storage, along with 256GB and 512GB configurations.

12/8/19: Apple's highest-spec 2019 iPhone could arrive as the iPhone 11 Pro. So says reliable Twitter tipster CoinX, who last year accurately predicted the names of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, tweeted: "'Pro' for iPhone? Crazy naming schemes over the past few years."

Separately, MacRumours received a tip from an anonymous source claiming that: "The square camera iPhone will be called the iPhone 11 Pro. This is a fact."