2018 Mac Mini brings back upgradable RAM, but the CPU and storage are off-limits

THE FIRST NEW Mac Mini in four years has some good news for fans concerned that Apple will take another four years to update it: this time, the RAM can be upgraded.

In the Mac Mini's last outing, the RAM was soldered to the motherboard, meaning that any attempt to replace it would likely end in tears and a voided warranty - not necessarily in that order. It's not clear why Apple has decided to make the new version upgradable, but it certainly doesn't show a broader vision of making a modular Mac: the customisation has its limits.

The iFixit teardown which broke the news reveals that the CPU, SSD and many of the ports are soldered down to the mainboard. So even if you do upgrade the RAM, you'll find the CPU remains a bottleneck - an i3, i5 or i7-shaped bottleneck, depending on how much you spend. Still with Apple allowing users an upgrade of up to 64GB RAM (at an eye-watering £1,260 RRP), a bit of DIY upgrading may still prove attractive to some buyers.

And compared the usual fare that iFixIt faces, the new Mac Mini is comparatively welcoming to tinkering. There are no tough adhesives and it can be taken apart with common tools, iFixit summarises.

"Back in the day, a Pro Mac meant a computer you could upgrade, configure, and connect as you pleased," the report reads. "This new mini aligns so well with that ideal that we're surprised it didn't earn itself a "Pro" title - especially compared to the increasingly closed-off MacBook Pro line."

Despite this, though, the soldered-on CPU and SSD means the new Mac Mini falls a way short of the perfect 10/10 repairability score, having to settle for a middling six. But considering the recent MacBook Pro managed a score of just one out of 10, consumers should probably call this a massive victory. µ