The Nintendo Wii is losing Netflix in January

IF YOU'RE STILL unaccountably watching Netflix on the Nintendo Wii, you have just 1,920 hours left to watch the estimated 34,739 hours of footage on the platform. Then you'll have to find hardware that maybe isn't 12 years old to get your fill of boxsets.

In an email sent out to its Wii-using subscriber base, Netflix announced that the app would stop working after January 31 2019. It's not just Netflix either; "Nintendo will suspend all video streaming services on Wii," according to the email. The word "suspend" feels a little bit misleading here, implying that streaming may come back at some point. It won't: it's dead. And that presumably goes for Amazon Prime Video too.

"We hope you'll soon enjoy an even better Netflix experience with additional features on a supported device," the email concludes.

Given the Wii could only output to 480p, it's hard to imagine any device in 2019 that could give you a *worse* experience. Most phones have at screens of at least 720p now, although we will miss using the Wii remote to navigate Netflix's tyranny of choice.

It also managed to avoid Netflix's feature creep, by staying under the radar. "The Wii app doesn't have the annoying previews and music," commented one Redditor. "It lets you browse in peace. It also still shows the 5-star rating system. RIP."

If you want to keep watching Netflix on Nintendo hardware, you have options, but weirdly not the all-conquering Nintendo Switch. That may change soon, given it just got YouTube last week, but right now there is no Netflix.

Don't worry though: you can still squint at Stranger Things on your 3DS' 3.53in display. Or if you want the big-screen experience, you could always buy a Wii U, where the Netflix app is still limping along. Although it hardly feels like a solid long-term strategy. µ