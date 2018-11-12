Samsung's folding smartphone will debut in March alongside 5G Galaxy S10

KOREAN PHONE MAKER Samsung's barely-teased foldable smartphone will be released in March next year, alongside a 5G version of the Galaxy S10.

At least that's according to a report from the Yonhap News Agency. While earlier rumours had pointed to a proper reveal at CES in January, Yonhap claims that Samsung has a separate event planned for March where it'll show off the so-called Galaxy F and a version of the Galaxy S10 with 5G support.

Other Galaxy S10 models - which will reportedly include standard, plus-sized and budget models - will make their debut at MWC in February, according to the report.

The 'exclusive' Galaxy F, which won't be a mass-market device like its Galaxy S sibling, could command an equally-exclusive price-tag, according to Yonhap, which claims the device could fetch $1,770 (around £1370) at launch.

The report notes, however, that Samsung hasn't settled on the final price yet. We do know though, courtesy of DJ Koh, head of Samsung's mobile biz, that the firm plans to flog a million Galaxy F units in 2019.

Shown off last week, albeit briefly, Samsung's foldable device features a tablet-sized screen that can be folded in half to reveal its external 'cover' display, a more conventional smartphone-sized screen.

It achieves is bendy design by using Samsung's new 'Infinity Flex Display' technology, which the firm boasts lets you open and close the device over and over without any degradation

Samsung kept schtum when it came to specs, but in a follow-up session attended by CNET did reveal some tidbits about the handset's display; the tablet-sized screen measures in at 7.3in and boasts a 1536x2152 resolution, while the smaller 4.58in phone-sized screen offers a resolution of 840x1960.

The firm talked-up the handset's software, too, confirming that users of the so-called Galaxy X will be able to run three apps simultaneously, thanks to Samsung's new 'Multi Active Window' tech. It'll also make news of the company's new, stripped back 'One UI', which is a more minimal take on Samsung's current Android skin. µ