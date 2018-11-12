Apple admits some iPhone X, 13in MacBook Pro models are borked

APPLE HAS LAUNCHED a pair of repair programs for the iPhone X and MacBook Pro, admitting that some units may suffer from borkage.

In the case of the now-defunct iPhone X, Apple has admitted that some devices might experience "touch issues" due to a "component that might fail on the display module". Handsets may respond intermittently or not at all when users prod the screen, Apple admits, or the display could react when it hasn't been touched.

"Apple has determined that some iPhone X displays may experience touch issues due to a component that might fail on the display module," the company explained vaguely on its website.

Apple's adds that, under its newly-launched repair programme, it will replace the display module for free.

Be warned, though: the company has been accused of attempting to profit from its repair schemes by forcing customers to first pay for unnecessary repairs. A report from the BBC's Watchdog earlier this year revealed that, before honouring its promise of cut-price battery repairs, Apple was demanding customers coughed-up to fix unrelated issues such as a dent in their handset or a supposedly-faulty microphone and speaker.

Apple warns on its website: "If your iPhone X has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service."

In the case of the MacBook Pro, Apple says that a "limited number" of 13in models are affected with an SS issue that could result in "data loss and failure". The affected models, 13in non-Touch Bar MacBooks with 128GB or 256GB storage sold between June 2017 and June 2018, will be offered a free repair, and Apple recommends that users get their devices serviced as soon as possible.

Before you head on down to the Apple Store, though, the company warns that "it's important to do a full back up of your data because your drive will be erased as part of the service process", which will involve a technician running a utility to update your drive firmware which and re-installing macOS.

Naturally, Apple also warns: "If your 13in MacBook Pro has any damage which impairs our ability to service the drive, that issue will need to be resolved prior to service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the repair." µ