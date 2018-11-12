Google Updates: No more Nexus, Files no Go, Nest may fly

TODAY IS the day where we gather up lots of tidbits about Google and its parent company Alphabet that didn't make it into the main coverage, and bang on about them in brief. You're welcome. If you want the longer stories about Google, bookmark here.

First this time, Google's hyperactive renaming of products doesn't show any sign of slowing down. Files Go, the (astoundingly) first official file manager for Android made by Google itself has been promoted to the main Google suite and is now Files by Google. Same app. Same UI. New name.

From the "things you didn't know but actually did" file - at its developer conference this week, Google admitted something we'd oft suspected - white backgrounds need a lot more battery than dark ones. So this love of Dark Themes is no bad thing. In fact, at top brightness with a video playing, a dark theme can save up to 43 per cent, while a blue light filter can save as much as 63 per cent. More and more of Google's apps are getting a dark theme. Here's hoping that there'll be a full system one in Android Q.

Nest, recently brought back under the 'wing' (arf) of Google, may be heading for an even bigger reintegration. Talks of a rebrand are circling and if it happens, you wouldn't bet against it being under the Google Home banner.

Ahead of the vague announcements of Samsung's foldable phone this week, Google has confirmed that Android officially supports foldables. In celebration of this, it has created a new category in the Google Store. There's nothing in there yet.

Finally this week, it's time to bid farewell to the Nexus range. For those of you too young to remember two years ago, Nexus devices are what Mummys and Daddys used before Pixels. The last software drop for the Nexus range was sent out this week. The Nexus is end of life, along with the whole range.

