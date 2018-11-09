Broadcom axes '2,000' CA Technologies staff following £14.3bn takeover

CHIPMAKER Broadcom has announced large-scale layoffs following its £14.3bn takeover of CA Technologies.

It is believed that as many as 2,000 of CA Technologies 5,000 US staff could be made redundant, according to employee postings on TheLayoff.com website.

In a statement to The Register, Broadcom suggested that the layoffs were required to "align skills and resources". It admitted that it was making staff reductions in "select areas of the company".

In the UK, according to comments on The Register, almost two-thirds will be made redundant, with 242 staff out of 373 current employees being let go.

Broadcom only closed the acquisition of CA Technologies on Monday this week. Then, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan welcomed "the outstanding team of employees at CA to the Broadcom family".

According to Newsday, Broadcom is laying off just under 2,000 of the company's 4,837 staff.

"On Wednesday, Broadcom sent emails to all U.S. employees of its CA unit, designating 40.9 percent for layoffs and severance packages and the remaining 2,861 for retention," it reported.

The affected staff in the US have been told that they are being made redundant today, but effective from 8 February 2019.

Staff at the DevOps software vendor Veracode, which CA Technologies only acquired in March 2017 for $614 million, have escaped the layoffs after the company was split off and sold-on to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $950m earlier this week.

For CA as a company, it's no doubt a case of ‘what goes around, comes around'. Founded by Charles Wang in the mid-1970s, Wang perfected a business strategy of acquiring mainframe software vendors with a captive customer base, and slashing costs and hiking prices.

The strategy helped make CA a top-ten global software company, but few friends. The company's growth came to a juddering halt in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with the company accused of mis-stating more than $500 million in revenue. Wang's replacement as CEO, Sanjay Kumar, was eventually sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud for his role in the accounting scandal. µ