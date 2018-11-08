Xiaomi makes debut in Blighty with the Mi 8 Pro, Redmi 6A and, er, a scooter
Chinese firm brings the fight to OnePlus and Huawei
CHINESE PHONE MAKER Xiaomi is officially coming to Blighty, and it's bringing the M i8 Pro and Redmi 6A with it.
Launched at an event in London on Thursday, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro is the more interesting of the two devices. The iPhone X look-a-like packs a 6.21in AMOLED Full HD+ screen complete with a notch, which houses the device's infrared face unlock system.
There's also a OnePlus 6T-rivalling pressure-sensitive in-screen fingerprint scanner baked into the front of the Android device, which boasts an 88.5 per cent screen to body ratio.
Underneath, you'll find - and see, thanks to the handset's transparent chassis - a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB baked-in storage, and around the back sits a 12MP dual camera system. Taking yet more inspiration from Apple's flagship lineup, the Mi8's camera offers an AI-powered 'Studio Lighting' feature, along with Huawei-esque scene and object recognition features.
The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro will be priced at £499 in Blighty and will also be available to pick up via Three priced from £19 on a £22 per month contract.
Xiaomi's Redmi 6A is a lower-end offering; there no full-screen design on offer, with the handset instead packing a 5.45in HD LCD display with a sizable bezel both above and below. There's also a lesser-spec quad-core MediaTek chip under the hood, which comes paired with 3GB RAM, up to 32GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery. According to Xiaomi, this'll get you up to 19 days of battery life in standby mode.
On the photography front, you'll find a single-lens 13MP camera on the rear of the device and a 5MP camera around the front, both of which support Xiaomi's AI-fuelled portrait mode.
The Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be available to pick up from Three priced at £19 upfront and £12 per month contract. It can also be picked up SIM-free for just £99.
These two smartphones aren't all Xiaomi had to show off during Thursday's event. The firm also launched the Band 3 - a cheap-as-chips wearable device boasting an OLED display and baked-in fitness features; and, er, an electric scooter.
In the words of Xiaomi, cos we ain't writing about no ruddy scooter: "Mi Electric Scooter has an award-winning design and is incredibly easy to master. It travels 30km on a single charge and weighs just 12.5kg, and comes with an LED headlight and features such as regenerative braking. By connecting to an app, users can also use their phone as a dashboard."
If that's your kind of thing, you'll be able to pick it up for £399. µ
