Mark Zuckerberg won't attend the UK's 'international grand committee'

MARK ZUCKERBERG MUST REALLY HATE THE UK as he has yet again refused to pop over to Blighty and testify to MPs about Facebook's approach to data policy and its role in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

While Zuck has testified to US Congress and the EU Parliament, he has thus far snubbed the requests to attend a hearing by the UK's Digital, Culture, Media & Sport Select Committee.

Damian Collins, MP and chair of said Committee, rebuked Zuckerberg's refusal to attend a hearing and wrote him a letter requesting yet again that the Facebook boss man attend a join committee held by British and Canadian MPs.

Collins' counterparts in Argentina, Australia and Ireland's parliaments have also thrown their weight behind urging Zuck to get over to Britain and appear in the so-called "international grand committee", in order to "do the right thing by the 170 million users in the countries they represent".

But according to Associated Press, Zuck has once again turned down the invitation, with Facebook noting that it's not possible for its boss to appear in front of every committee that wants his attention.

Zuckerberg has said that he will personally take action to fix Facebook's various issues, notably fake news and privacy transparency. Whether he's too busy doing that to attend the grand committee on 27 November, or he simply can't be bothered to cross over the Atlantic to schlep through the often cold and wet streets of London to Westminster, has yet to be confirmed.

We can't say refusing to give British MPs a slice of his time is going to do Zuck's personal PR much good.

Then again we rather suspect he won't really care; when you're a billionaire with a platform with more than 1.5 billion users, you might not worry what politicians on a small island might think of you. µ