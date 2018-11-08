Over 7,000 Brits are still watching telly in black and white

THOUSANDS OF BRITS are still watching telly on black and white sets, despite full-colour broadcasts rolling out over 40 years ago.

Over 7,000 people are estimated to still be hanging on to a monochrome lump, according to new figures from TV Licensing, though how many are using it as a primary set isn't known.

London has the largest number of black and white licenses with 1,768, followed by 431 in the Birmingham area and 390 around Manchester. The total figure is 7,168.

The exact figure is impossible to determine as users don't need both a black and white and colour license, so there could be many more lurking in potting sheds and spare rooms.

Other licenses could be down to people who have twigged that the black and white license is significantly cheaper. TV Licensing admits that black and white licensing is done on an "honour system" and isn't checked - a bold admission from what is supposed to be a reminder that we all need to be licensed up.

Colour television arrived in the UK in 1967 with BBC2, but it was 1969 before BBC1 and ITV joined the party as broadcasts shifted from the VHF to the UHF band.

There are no black and white set manufacturers left in the UK, and second-hand ones, with their bulky cathode ray tubes, require a decoder box to receive digital broadcasts, after analogue signals were turned off in 2012.

As such it feels though the hold-outs must be doing so out of choice, rather than economics and there are a lot of fans of the retro format.

At the other end of the technological spectrum, we're also reminded that TV licenses are still required to watch online - including BBC iPlayer.

TV Licensing says it caught 2,6000 millenials watching TV or online without a valid license last year, despite a poll showing that 92 per cent of students questioned knew they needed one. μ