Samsung shows off folding smartphone with Infinity Flex Display

SAMSUNG HAS SHOWN-OFF its much-hyped folding smartphone, which it claims will enter mass production "within months".

The as-yet-unnamed device, as expected, features a tablet-sized screen that can be folded in half to reveal its external 'cover' display, a more conventional smartphone-sized screen that will run all of your typical applications.

It achieves is bendy design by using Samsung's new 'Infinity Flex Display' technology, which the firm boasts lets you open and close the device over and over without any degradation.

It's a phone… It's a tablet… It's a phone that unfolds into a tablet! #SDC18 pic.twitter.com/FgwpJPjqTn — SAMSUNG DEVELOPERS (@samsung_dev) November 7, 2018

However, while Samsung claims that the novel device will be entering production in "months", the handset shown on stage at the firm's developer conference wasn't the final product. Justin Denison, Samsung senior vice president of mobile marketing, explained that it was housed in a case, with the final design set to be revealed at Samsung's next Unpacked event, likely at CES 2019.

No developers or media were allowed to get up close to the device, either, suggesting Samsung has still got a bit of work to do until it's consumer-ready.

Samsung kept schtum when it comes to specs too, but in a follow-up session attended by CNET did reveal some tidbits about the handset's display; the tablet-sized screen measures in at 7.3in and boasts a 1536x2152 resolution, while the smaller 4.58in phone-sized screen offers a resolution of 840x1960.

The firm talked-up the handset's software, too, confirming that users of the so-called Galaxy X will be able to run three apps simultaneously, thanks to Samsung's new 'Multi Active Window' tech. It'll also make news of the company's new, stripped back 'One UI', which is a more minimal take on Samsung's crurrent Android skin.

"Users now have the best of both worlds: a compact smartphone that unfolds to reveal a larger immersive display for multitasking and viewing content," Samsung swooned.

"The app experience seamlessly transitions from the smaller display to the larger display as the device unfolds. In addition, users can browse, watch, connect and multitask without losing a beat, simultaneously using three active apps on the larger display."

Google also made an appearance at Samsung's developer conference, promising that Android will gain support for so-called 'foldables'. µ