Facebook slashes 115 Russian accounts suspected of election meddling

AS WE bask in the morning after President Trump was given a strong message from his citizens, take comfort in the fact that by the sounds of things, the social networks managed to stop any meddling.

It wasn't for want of trying mind. Facebook confirmed yesterday that it took down 115 accounts that it believes were linked to Russia's Internet Research Agency, who were widly blamed for the 2016 difficulties.

Someone ‘associated' with the IRA (not that one) published a list of accounts that were being used to fudge democracy. They were a mixture of Facebook and predominantly Instagram accounts. The Insta accounts were in English, but the Facebook Pages were mostly French or Russian.

Facebook Head of Cyber Security Policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, told TechCrunch:

"Last night, following a tip off from law enforcement, we blocked over 100 Facebook and Instagram accounts due to concerns that they were linked to the Russia-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) and engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior, which is banned from our services.

"This evening a website claiming to be associated with the IRA published a list of Instagram accounts they claim to have created. We had already blocked most of these accounts yesterday, and have now blocked the rest. This is a timely reminder that these bad actors won't give up — and why it's so important we work with the US government and other technology companies to stay ahead.

The truth is, this should (note should) be a non-story. If Facebook and its tech giant chums didn't have such bad form on all this, it would be going on without us ever knowing, in the background.

But they haven't, and so anything that will give US voters just a little more faith in the system has got to be a good thing. Hopefully one day, successful elections will be too common to make these hallowed pages. μ