AT&T will make pirates walk its plank into the sea of no broadband

SOFTWARE PIRATES WILL GET KICKED OFF the good ship At&T if they are caught infringing upon copyright, according to anonymous sources who tipped of Axios.

Apparently, the US telecoms company has plans to inform a dozen people who've infringed upon the copyrights of protected content that they will be kicked off of its broadband service.

Such a heavy-handed move appears to have been kept for repeat offenders and has likely come about as a result of AT&T acquiring content-producing firm Time Warner for $86bn.

In a statement sent to Axios, AT&T noted that it had been tipped off about the copyright infringing folk by so-called content owners.

"Based on the notices we received, we identified the customer on the account and shared with them the information we received. We also reached out to the customer to educate them about copyright infringement and offer assistance to help prevent the activity from continuing," an AT&T spokesperson said.

"A small number of customers who continue to receive additional copyright infringement notifications from content owners despite our efforts to educate them, will have their service discontinued."

As more companies and governments get sick of pirates plundering their software treasure with little or no recourse, it looks like internet service providers are getting increasingly pressured to take some form of action and at least clamp down on the repeat piracy offenders.

Such an example can be seen with the three-strike rule Sky has implemented in Ireland, which gives copyright infringers two chances to change their ways before they get their services sliced off. A suite of other ISPs have also adopted such a rule.

Some illegal downloads like pirating music, for example, have been on the decline thanks to online streaming services like Spotify. But stemming the tide of software piracy is a daunting task given the amount of tech out there to facilitate access to copyrighted material. So we're not likely to see masses of internet pirates washed ashore anytime soon. µ