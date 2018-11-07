Huawei's Mate 20 Pro has a strange screen bleed issue

You can't see the green on this side, of course

THE MATE 20 PRO put in its application to be phone of the year at just the right time: when there's not long left for anything else to better it. Still, for fans of complaining at corporate behemoths, the Mate 20 Pro seems to be having a teething problem - you'll just need to turn off the lights to see it.

It seems the display is suffering from a nasty bout of screen bleed. An unsightly green tint appears around the edge of the phone, ruining an otherwise perfectly good OLED screen.

Welcome to the club dude. Plenty of people complaining about this but no statement yet. pic.twitter.com/Mf7GMs4izc — RW (@RwKipz) November 2, 2018

The problem is widespread enough to draw a response from Huawei UK's community forum manager. "The Mate 20 Pro uses an industry-leading flexible OLED screen featuring special design curved edges for an enhanced visual experience and holding comfort," the statement reads.

"This may lead to slight discolouration when viewed from different angles. In extremely dim lighting conditions, when the screen brightness is too low, or when using dark wallpapers, these differences can be exaggerated."

"If the colour cast affects your normal use, take your phone to an authorised Customer service Center for assistance."

That seem like the classic "you say bug, I say feature" response - only Huawei has since distanced itself from the words of its UK community manager, insisting to GSMArena that these words are not an official statement. Probably wise, given the issue is clearly not just visible from certain angles, so what does the official statement say? Well, there isn't one. Which makes knocking the unofficial words feel a bit of a pointless endeavour. But hey, at least they're aware of the issue, which can get pretty nasty as the tweet below shows.

Good job I'm not epileptic @HuaweiMobile this #gluegate is getting stupid. 9 days old pure green screen and now it's flashing!



And your charging how much for this phone! pic.twitter.com/MTO4wLnVln — Scrappy l12l (@ScrappyGaming12) November 4, 2018

In the meantime, owners have taken to referring to the whole episode as #gluegate, blaming the bleeding on the kind of adhesive used to secure the screen in place. Whatever the cause, it's certainly not what you'd hope for in a £899 handset, and Huawei would do well to address the issue sooner rather than later. µ