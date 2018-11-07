Amazon is reportedly splitting HQ2 into two

A YEAR AGO, Amazon announced it would be sprinkling a little bit of administrative magic dust across the United States by building a second headquarters.

Faster than you could say "corporate tax breaks", a surprising number of American politicians seemed to forget their longstanding concerns about Amazon's business model, its casual feelings about taxation and its questionable working conditions, and shamelessly made doe eyes in Jeff Bezos' general direction.

One city council in Georgia even voted to rename the town ‘Amazon' if the company picked it, just in case the imbalance between political and corporate power wasn't obvious enough. Unfortunately, with only one building planned, Bezos could only take one city to the dance.

That, it turns out, may no longer be the case. According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon is now planning on splitting HQ2 into two blocks in separate states, giving the company three HQs to juggle.

The reasoning behind this is said to be talent-based. Amazon promised to bring "as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs" to the lucky state that promised the company the most favourable corporate conditions. It turns out that finding 50,000 qualified tech employees in one town is tricky, so Amazon is halving the problem. It probably helps that with two smaller bases, the company can take less flack for strain on local housing and transport.

Despite this Willy Wonka-like promise of changing a region's future, the New York Times reports that the frontrunners from the current shortlist of 20 look suspiciously familiar: Dallas, New York and Crystal City in northern Virginia. The latter two already house the most Amazon employees, excluding Seattle and the Bay Area.

New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo made a particularly sickening last-minute pitch for Bezos' favour: "I'll change my name to Amazon Cuomo if that's what it takes, because it would be a great economic boost," he told reporters seemingly without any kind of shame.

Clearly it's New York's to lose. It's only a matter of time before Dallas offers to make Prime Day a religious holiday, and Crystal City unveils plans to create a 50-foot high Amazon Echo in the town square. µ