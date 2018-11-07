AMD pips Nvidia to the post with 7nm-based Radeon Instinct graphic cards

AMD AIN'T MESSING AROUND; the comeback chipmaker has just beaten Nvidia to putting 7-nanometre chips into its graphics cards.

Team Red has taken the covers off its fist 7nm-based graphics cards in the form of the Radeon Instinct MI60 and MI50, which promise a decent dollop of performance.

The Radeon Instinct MI60 comes rocking 7.4 teraflops of compute power when handling 64-bit floating point data. It also rocks 32GB of HBM2 (second-generation high-bandwidth memory) with a data bandwidth of 1Tbps.

That's a heck of a lot of graphics power on its own. But thanks to AMD's Infinity Fabric technology, four Radeon Instinct MI60 cards can be fitted into a single machine which can then be linked to another machine with another four of the GPUs.

You might scratch you're head an wonder what on earth could need all that power. Well, data centre workloads that's what. Yeah, sadly these Radeon cards are not the type of GPUs you're going to get in gaming PCs or swish workstations aimed at graphics designers with names like Connor Paul.

Instead, the Instinct cards are mostly aimed at ploughing through machine and deep learning workloads, hence the Instinct part of the new Radeon card nomenclature.

"The new AMD Radeon Instinct accelerators provide the critical components needed to solve the most difficult cloud computing challenges today and into the future," touted David Wang, senior vice president of engineering, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD.

But while these cards might be consigned to data centre use, you can be pretty sure AMD will be looking at getting the 7nm tech into consumer graphics cards before too long. Such cards could prompt a serious hike in pixel pushing power, which AMD will need to offer if it's to stay competitive with Nvidia and Team Green's Turing-based GeForce RTX 20 series graphic cards.

We're expecting to seen new Navi-based GPUs some time in the new year, so we suspect AMD has a lot more to offer the graphics accelerator world in 2019. µ