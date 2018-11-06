Nvidia might be killing off the GeForce GTX 1080 TI

It could be time to say goodbye to the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

THE KING IS DEAD, LONG LIVE THE KING: Nvidia is reportedly halting production of its once flagship graphics card, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

At least that's according to "multiple industry sources" gabbling to Gamersnexus that the US supply chain of the once high-end GeForce card is starting to shrink down and manufacturers of the graphics card are running out of stock.

So in effect, once the current crop of GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards run dry that's it; game over man, game over.

Now that's to be expected as Nvidia has now got its GeForce RTX card line-up, headed up by the RTX 2080 Ti, promising boosted performance and ray-tracing capabilities thanks to Team Green's Turing architecture.

As such, it means the Pascal architecture-based GTX 1080 Ti and other cards in that GeForce family now look a bit old and decrepit.

However, the GTX 1080 Ti is still a monstrously powerful GPU and one of the few graphics cards that can reach running some games at 60 frames per second at the 4K resolution. At launch, it had a suitably expensive price tag, some £800, that put it out of the reach of many PC gaming enthusiasts.

But with the RTX cards now slipping into the market, prices for the GTX 1080 Ti have started to drop making it a worthwhile purchase if you want a powerful PC or graphics upgrade and can stomach using older-generation tech.

However, the limited supply of the GTX 1080 Ti could mean prices don't slump as much as some would like and it would also mean there's a finite time those cards will remain available, so if you're after one we'd suggest you get searching online with some gusto.

That being said the GeForce RTX 2070 has hit the market and offers a lot of graphics grunt for some £500 and comes with the latest Nvidia GPU tech, so would be graphics card buyers could have a difficult choice on their hands. µ