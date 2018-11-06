Intel's Cascade Lake performance series promises 48-core Xeon processors

THE CHIP WARS ARE NEVER OVER as Intel has thrown down the gauntlet to AMD with 48-core Xeon processors, slated for 2019.

Sticking with the 14-nanometre process, Intel showed off the new Cascade Lake advanced performance series, which use multiple dies in a single processor package to cram in some 20 more cores than the Xeon Scalable Processor series, which sticks with a single processor die.

As such, the new Xeon processors can not only deliver more cores, but can also offer support for up to 12 DDR4 RAM channels per socket. And two chips can be installed in a to a motherboard, providing it supports multiple-processors, giving a machine a total of 96 cores and 24 DDR4 channels to allow for a massive 12TB of RAM to be installed into a single server.

Using similar multi-die techniques as AMD's EYPC processors, Intel's Cascade Lake performance series will be aimed squarely at the server and datacentre world, with performance touted for workloads like machine learning rather than nippy desktop processing and gaming.

A 20 per cent hike in performance is what Intel has the new processors pegged at delivering over the older Xeon chips, which were no slouches. And the chipmaker claims the processors offer 3.4 times the performance of AMD's EPYC chips.

In short, Intel looks to be flogging its 14nm process to get as much out of it as possible to keep AMD on its toes while it figured out how to produce 10nm processors at scale.

While the Cascade Lake advanced performance series takes care of high-end server chips, Intel also revealed the Xeon E-2100 processors for entry-level servers.

Offering up to six cores per processor, the Xeon E-2100 series isn't as impressive as the high-end Xeon chips, but it does come with enhanced security and cloud management features built-in, and is a chip targeted at smaller businesses that are looking to have servers that can support their workloads and any cloud services they might wish to deliver without breaking the bank.

So Intel's server CPU line-up looks pretty strong, but we would be surprised if AMD has something EPYC up its sleeve as a retort. µ