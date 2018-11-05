Two Amazon workers die as wall collapses during tornado

TWO AMAZON workers were killed on Friday after the wall of a warehouse owned by the e-tail giant collapsed.

During a storm on Friday, a man was pulled from the rubble of the accident at the BWI5 facility and taken to hosptial where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

A second victim was found late into the night as fire crews battled to save survivors from amongst the boxes and stock left in the pouring rain. He was declared dead on Saturday morning.

One of the deceased was working for JLL, a local real estate firm, whilst the other was a contracted delivery driver for a local courier firm.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the Amazon facility was in the path of a tornado.

"It just sounded like bombs were dropping everywhere," said Brandon McBride, a fellow BWI5 employee to NBC's 11 News. "There was stuff falling everywhere, you could see the walls were caving in."

The victims have not been named publicly as yet, and rescue crews believe that there will be no further victims found as a result of the storm.

All workers were evacuated and Amazon is working with emergency responders to assess the damage, said the company's Rachael Lighty in a statement.

The wall is said to have been 50 feet by 50 feet and therefore likely to have caused extensive damage, and its actually surprising more people were not injured or worse.

Last year, Amazon was forced to face up to two deaths at its facilities in the US, most recently a 59-year old worker who died at the company's Indiana facility in September after being crushed by a forklift mechanism.

At the time Amazon was accused of poor training and safety procedures leading to a threatened $28,000 fine for four violations of health and safety legislation.

This is just the tip of the iceberg in the case of multiple stories about the high pressure, low standard environment that many workers claim Amazon inflicts on them. μ