It looks like the Switch will get YouTube in the next 72 hours

FOR A DEVICE that's a big screen with gamepads attached, the Nintendo Switch seems to be missing a trick by not being a video player as well. We've seen rumours that this won't be the case for long, but this latest leak all but confirms that YouTube will be here soon. How soon? How does 8 November sound?

As spotted by forum users on Resetera, searching for unrelated apps on the Nintendo website brings up a listing for a YouTube app. And not the one that already exists for the 3DS or the Wii U, either. "Coming: Nov 08, 2018, Nintendo Switch," the listing reads, which couldn't be much more explicit unless it added a link to the Wikipedia page on YouTube, for the uninitiated.

Once confirmed, this will put the Nintendo Switch into a… not hugely exclusive club. If it has an internet connection, the chances are it'll run YouTube, unless it's an Amazon Echo Show for the most mature reasons imaginable. For that reason, you may wonder what the fuss is about - after all, the Switch doesn't have onboard 4G, so is demonstrably less practical for watching a video on the go than the cheapest smartphone around.

For YouTube though, this could be a very quick way of getting into younger hands earlier. Many parents rightly see there being no point in a child having a smartphone, but the family-friendly Switch is another matter entirely.

It will be interesting to see what there is in the way of parental controls then, come 8 November, given YouTube is a mess of terrible content for impressionable young minds. Assuming, that is, that this isn't another cruel prank from a company that seems to have completely forgotten about Pikmin.µ