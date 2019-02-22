Apple's 2020 iPhones will reportedly pack 5nm TSMC-made chip

APPLE WILL EQUIP its 2020 iPhones with a 5-nanometer (5nm) chip manufactured by TSMC.

Digitimes, just weeks after claiming that TSMC will be the sole supplier of 7nm chips for this year's iPhones, reports that the chipmaker "is expected to secure the first 5nm chip orders from Apple for the 2020 iPhones".

Further details are scant, but it looks like Apple could be one of the first to use the 5nm chip, which looks set to advanced AR and AI applications and offer a significant boost to battery life.

23/1/19: Apple will ditch the LCD-equipped iPhone XR next year in favour of a fully OLED lineup, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The shift to OLED will enable "more flexible handset design", the report claims, and means this year's iPhone XR successor will be Apple's final LCD smartphone; hardly surprising given the claims that the firm has been struggling to flog its "budget" iPhone.

Citing people familiar with the production plans, the WSJ reports that Apple LCD's panel supplier, Japan Display, is seeking investor help that will put it on firmer ground before the switch to OLED-only iPhones takes place.

This isn't the first time we've heard chatter about Apple plotting an all-OLED iPhone lineup, but earlier rumours claimed the transition could happen as early as this year.

South Korea's ET News, citing industry sources, previously reported that Apple will debut three new iPhones in 2019, all of which will follow the iPhone X and XS in sporting an OLED display. However, the report noted that if Apple releases a fourth iPhone in 2019, that model will likely stick with an LCD screen.

Further, Bloomberg reported that Apple has been exploring how to go beyond the rectangular glass slab; a move that would only be enabled by more versatile OLED screens.

LCD has fallen out of fashion in the last few years primarily because it requires a standalone backlight component. The pixels of an OLED screen are individually lit, which allows them to be used in devices with more irregular shapes. Apple has also been exploring microLED displays as another LCD alternative.

6/11/18: Does your iPhone XS already bore you? Good news: as sure as night follows day, new iPhones are always just around the corner, and the latest report suggests that the 2020 model will be the first company handset to pack 5G in.

If that news leaves you feeling sad that Apple seems to be dragging its feet, it's probably worth reflecting on the fact that having 5G in your phone in 2019 will likely be an entirely pointless endeavour in future proofing. Like ensuring your new shoes will be great for the office and the first Martian colony.

Yes, a bunch of Android phones will have 5G modems in the next year, but the opportunity to use that speed will be almost pointlessly limited - and that's before you even get into the likely bugginess and huge battery drain that the smartphone vanity plates will have. Those points withstanding, do you really want to give Apple an excuse to raise their prices further?

With that in mind, even 2020 may feel a tad optimistic, but FastCompany reckons that Apple has already planned Intel as its modem supplier. The report suggests that Apple is using Intel's 8060 chip for testing, but hopes that the 10nm 8161 will provide faster speeds and greater efficiency for the finished product. Indeed, sources report that the current 8060 model is having problems with heat dissipation, which isn't ideal for something that spends much of its life in your pocket, perilously close to your sensitive regions.

As a backup, the report says, Apple will turn to MediaTek. Of course, Qualcomm also has its own X50 modem for 5G, but given the escalating legal battles between the chip giant and Apple, you would imagine that a deal will only be struck there once Hell freezes over. Which, helpfully, may well occur before 5G actually delivers on its promise. µ