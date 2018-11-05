Facebook allowed advertisers to target those with interest in 'white genocide'

WELL WE are at least 30 minutes into Monday morning so it's time for the first "Facebook did WHAT?" story of the week.

According to a report in The Intercept, Facebook has been offering potential advertisers the chance to target their wares at groups who believe in a "White Genocide".

Yes. Really.

Just days after a mass-shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, the topic "white genocide consipracy theory" was used by the research team as a "detailed targeting" criterion to aim adverts at the 168,000 users who have interacted with the subject in some way.

Facebook has since said that the category should never have existed and has expunged it from the system, but this is far from a first - last year, ProPublica demonstrated targeting adverts at those expressing an interest in "jew hater, "how to burn jews" and a number of other offensive listings.

Thing is - it would be very easy to blame all this on computer glitches, but in reality, when The Intercept created an advert called ‘white supremacy - test' - using the category, it was manually approved for insertion by someone at Facebook.

It seems that ‘liking' facism isn't enough and that Facebook's algorithms cross-refer against what websites you've read, and if you have any other interests that would tie you in to ‘that lot'.

So it would be very easy, therefore to blame computers on all this, but as we've seen that's not enough - the humans designed to be a backstop to all this are letting things through that the computers should never have allowed in the first place.

Facebook says:

"This targeting option has been removed, and we've taken down these ads. It's against our advertising principles and never should have been in our system to begin with. We deeply apologize for this error."

The implication is that the category had been automatically generated by the system in response to a variety of activity, including group names that are still active today and are apparently within the parameters of Facebook rules.

And that's just a little bit scary. Because ultimately you can't blame a computer. There's no true AI yet, so the buck stops with the humans. μ