SAMSUNG IS to pay out compensation to workers who are believed to have been affected by the conditions in which they were made to work.

The campaign was launched by the Father of Hwang Yumi, a 27 year-old employee who died of Leukemia. He has since spearheaded a campaign to get justice for others believed to have been afflicted the same way as a result of chemicals used in South Korean tech plants.

Hwang Sang-ki runs the Supporters for the Health and Rights of People in the Semiconductor Industry (SHARPS and has been on his mission for the past eleven years.

SHARPS believes there is a direct link between Samsung and a rise in the number of cases of significant diseases like MS and cancer.

Samsung said in July that it would act in accordance with the decision of a third-party arbatrator in the cases of 319 victims found by SHARPS.

Of those people, 117 have already died.

Samsung told the BBC:

"Samsung Electronics stands by the promise to unconditionally accept the suggested solutions and will work quickly on detailed plans for execution."

Possibly not the best choice of words, but sufficed to say that depending on the condition and whether or not the nature of the illnesses and their origin, victims could be in line for a payout of 150m won (£103k).

In July, a sit-in at Samsung that had rumbled on for 1023 days was finally ended after Samsung agreed to the arbitration.

"It is truly deplorable that the issues of workers having fallen ill and died from on-the-job chemical exposure remained unsolved for more than ten long years," said Hwang at the time, "just because they were poor ones without money and power."

Samsung added at the time:

"Samsung will proactively cooperate with the Mediation Committee," said Kim Sung-sik, Samsung's executive vice president who signed the agreement on his company's behalf. "Only a complete solution [of the occupational disease] would console the sickened workers and their families."

Chemical leaks are not uncommon in semi-conductor factories, with Intel construction leading 11 to be hospitalised in 2013, the same year that one worker died and four were injured in a gas leak at a Samsung plant. μ