Windows 10 looks set to become world's most used OS in time for Christmas

WINDOWS 10 could equal its nearest rival in market share by this time next month, if current projections continue.

In the October 2018 figures from Netmarketshare, desktop users of Windows 7 totalled 39.35 percent (-1.53) but nipping at its heels, finally. is Windows 10 at 38.28 (+0.84). That puts the Windows-as-a-Service offering from Microsoft just 1.07 per cent away from becoming the most used operating system in the world.

All but the most subtle of budges would change the lead, two and a half years after Microsoft launched the platform.

The news will come as a huge relief for the company which has taken much longer than expected to reach the milestone.

Elsewhere, Windows 8.x holds steady at 5.81 percent, while Windows XP gets a slight revival at 3.6 (+0.41).

Linux users totalled 1.38 (-0.13), but that doesn't include Ubuntu users who are now counted separately by the system. They're down slightly at 0.62 (-0.04). Also holding steady is Chrome OS, just outside the top ten again with 0.33.

For Mac users, it's pretty much as you'd expect. The arrival of macOS 10.14 in beta at 2.05 has meant that 10.13 drops to 4.63 (-1.45), 10.12 goes up slightly to 1.58 (-.22) and OS 10.11 is down to 0.91 (-0.07)

Looking wider at the overall market shares across all form factors, Windows 7 and Windows 10 are leading the charge at 17.53 and 16.06, with iOS 11.4 at 10.32.

Most of the rest of the top ten is Android versions with Android 8.0 Oreo narrowly beating Android 7.0 Nougat with 7.80 and 7.72 respectively. Android 6.0 is just behind with the x.1 versions of each just behind that. Finishing up the top ten is Mac OS X 10.13 at 2.61.

And just in case you are still interested, both Windows Vista and Windows Phone 10 still have enough to show a reading. Windows Vista at a 0.1 per cent market share. Windows Phone… 0.03. So we'll just call that one dead.

This month has Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the start of Christmas Shopping. We'll be surprised if next month we're not reporting a new king in town. μ