Apple's watchOS 5.1 update has fully-borked some Apple Watches

APPLE'S LATEST watchOS release has fully-borked some Apple Watch 4 devices.

watchOS 5.1, released alongside Apple's throttling-inducing iOS 12.1 update, is wreaking havoc for owners of the latest Apple Watch. Users have taken to Reddit and Twitter to complain that, after attempting to install the update, their Apple Watch has been bricked and is stuck on the Apple logo.

Restarting the Apple Watch and paired iPhone doesn't seem to fix the issue and some users have been waiting several hours to no avail.

"I tried updating my s4 to 5.1. After it successfully downloaded the update it started installing. That was almost an hour ago, its still in the dock and it permanently shows the apple logo", one user moaned.

@AppleSupport my Apple Watch 4 has been stuck on instelling the update for 2 hours. It seems i'm not the only one with this problem pic.twitter.com/jxFfy73Jgn — Magaly Knapen (@MagalyKnapen) October 30, 2018

Another whined: "Yeah mine bricked Apple FML brand new s4 paperweight!!!"

Since reports started to flood in, Apple has yanked the watchOS 5.1 update and is promising that it'll have a fix ready soon.

"Due to a small number of Apple Watch customers experiencing an issue while installing watchOS 5.1 today, we've pulled back the software update as a precaution," an Apple spokesperson said.

"Any customers impacted should contact AppleCare, but no action is required if the update installed successfully. We are working on a fix for an upcoming software update.

Until then, there doesn't appear to be any sort of workaround, with users' reporting that restarting their Apple Watch 4 and paired iPhone doesn't seem to fix the issue.

Although the issue seems to only affect a small subset of Apple Watch owners, the company has pulled back the watchOS 5.1 update as a precaution and it is no longer available.

It seems Apple is at a loss too, as Apple Watch owners are reporting that the firm has promised to ship out replacement watches for those who have been affected by the glitch. µ