iOS 12.1 brings Apple's CPU throttling 'feature' to the iPhone 8 and iPhone X

ONE THING YOU CAN RESPECT APPLE for is sticking to its guns, as Cupertino has added the controversial CPU throttling feature to the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

This is despite Apple's earlier claims that its previous-gen phones wouldn't need the deliberate processor down-clocking, which is used in older iPhones to prevent the chipset from sucking more power than an ageing Lithium-ion battery pack could handle and thus reducing iPhone borkage.

But in the release notes for iOS 12.1, Apple notes that the update brings in "a performance management feature 2 -read CPU throttling - for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

"iPhone 8 and later use a more advanced hardware and software design that provides a more accurate estimation of both power needs and the battery's power capability to maximise overall system performance," Apple's support page noted.

"This allows a different performance management system that more precisely allows iOS to anticipate and avoid an unexpected shutdown. As a result, the impacts of performance management may be less noticeable on iPhone 8 and later. Over time, the rechargeable batteries in all iPhone models will diminish in their capacity and peak performance and will eventually need to be replaced."

For people who have a problem with such performance throttling, this move by Apple will feel like a slap in the chops. But the good news is it can be disabled by tapping through to the Settings, entering the Battery Health section and disabling the Peak Performance Capability feature.

That option will only be available if the battery in your iPhone 8 or iPhone X isn't able to support the peak performance of the phones' processor, which we suspect a mere year after said phones' release won't be the case.

Having a feature that prolongs the life of a pretty expensive smartphone is no bad thing in our most humble of opinions. But Apple had kept the feature under wraps which landed it in hot water for seemingly lying to its users, which probably made diehard Android fans smirk a heck of a lot. µ