Apple's new iPad Pro will be wallet-busting expensive to repair

SOME THINGS AREN'T SURPRISING: incremental phone updates, the murder of the 3.5mm jack, and poorly dressed people putting disproportionate effort into Halloween costumes. Oh and the inevitable expense of repairing Apple products.

The latest culprit of Cupertino's costly repair is the new iPad Pro. While pre-orders are live and the fondle slab isn't even out n the wild yet, Apple seems to be predicting that butterfingered people will smash the tablet and as such has new UK pricing for repairs up already.

Break an 11in iPad Pro out-of-warranty and you'll need to hand Apple £476.44, more than half the price of a new iPad Pro.

Do the same for the third-generation 12.9in iPad Pro and that price rises to a frankly eye-watering £616.44. For that sum you could buy an Xbox One X and have money left over for a decent budget-ish Android phone, or you could get enough penny sweets (providing the still exist somewhere out in the provinces) to kill a full-sized human.

We really want to turn round to Apple and yell "are you taking the fu...bleedin' pis....biscuit?". But then this is Apple we're talking about and buying iThings means paying the Apple tax.

There is a silver lining, which will still line the pockets of the Cupertino crew in the form of AppleCare, which will mean you'll only pay an excess charge of £39 to get your new iPad repaired if you've been catastrophically clumsy.

Bear in mind that AppleCare isn't a cheap throw way service as it'll set you back £129. But it does give you up to two years of support to protect you from accidental damage - afraid if you hurl your iPad at a wall after losing a game of PUBG Mobile, you won't be covered.

So yeah, Apple stuff remains cripplingly expensive for what you get....who'd have thought it? µ