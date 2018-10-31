Select Committee confirms that roaming charges will resume after no-deal Brexit

ROAMING CHARGES look set to rise in the event of a no-deal Brexit according to a report from the government.

The DCMS Digital Single Market Scrutiny meeting of 24th October confirmed the suspicion that the current freedom of movement around the EU without surcharge is likely to be killed off when we strike out alone.

The statement explains: "EU27 operators will be able to increase the wholesale roaming charges which UK mobile operators incur when UK citizens travel to the EU27. Although the Government will be able to limit the extent to which operators can directly charge UK consumers for these services, and some operators may not reintroduce roaming charges, the Government cannot prevent operators from incurring these increased costs, which may, over time, to be passed on to consumers by a variety of means (e.g. higher contract costs)."

Before warning that some smaller companies could feel the pinch from the change:

"Increases in wholesale roaming charges would have a significantly more harmful effect on operators which are not part of a group with a large commercial presence in Europe and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)"

Price-capping within the EU would also go:

"Intra-EU international calls: UK citizens will not retain the effects of the EU's forthcoming restrictions on charges for international calls, which will initially be capped at 16p/min and texts at 5p/text"

Other changes would include the lack of right of citizens to an .eu web address, removal of the ban on geoblocking as a means of price management for commerce and digital content bought in Europe no longer having a cross-continent support.

(Example: If you find a pair of shoes on Amazon France, the EU can no longer insist you have access to the French site over the British one. )

At present, with no deal, and no-no deal both still on the table, it's difficult to know how many of these things will actually come to pass, but it's important to remind ourselves - this is the level of minutia we're dealing with, and for or against, this is the type of thing we all have to think about. μ