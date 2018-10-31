Apple bringing AMD Vega GPUs to 15in MacBook Pros

WHILE APPLE MADE A SONG AND DANCE about the iPad Pro, new Mac Mini, and the redesigned MacBook Air, it also quietly introduced AMD graphics options into the MacBook Pro lineup.

AMD GPUs are nothing new in Mac machines, given the MacBook Pros have previously rocked the Radeon Pro 560X, but Cupertino is now bringing AMD's Vega-based GPUs to its expensive laptops.

Coming "late November" MacBook Pro fans will be able to opt for Radeon Pro Vega 20 or 16 GPUs in the 15in MacBook Pro, which Apple reckons will deliver a significant boost in graphics performance over the previous AMD GPU options. That'll be handy if you're someone who's involved in graphically intensive tasks like video editing, graphics design, and some heavy Photoshop stuff.

"Featuring the same graphics architecture used in iMac Pro, Vega delivers an enhanced compute engine and utilizes High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2). HBM2 doubles the memory bandwidth to the GPU while doing so at considerably lower power, so more of the graphics power budget can be used by the GPU itself," Apple said.

"The result is significantly faster graphics performance — up to 60 percent faster than the Radeon Pro 560X15 — for tackling demanding video, 3D, rendering, and compute workloads."

There's no word on how much these MacBook Pros with Vega GPUs will cost, but we suspect they won't leave you with many pennies going spare, but then again that's the price of opting of Apple products.

AMD's Vega graphics haven't taken off in a big way across the graphics world but the GPU architecture has popped up in various laptop GPU, with it putting notably impressive results when integrated with Intel's Core i7 chip, as seen in the HP Spectre x360 15.

Nvidia seems left out in the cold when it comes to Apple laptops, but then that's likely down to its lappy GPUs tending to be more gaming-machine focussed unless on goes up to the more expensive Quadro graphics. µ