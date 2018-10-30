Apple finally launches a new MacBook Air with Retina display

APPLE HAS FINALLY REVEALED a new MacBook Air, and to be honest, it's about bloody time.

Yeah, we had the 12in MacBook, but that was an exercise in compromise, and Apple revealed a 'new' 13in MacBook Air back in 2014. But oh boy, has it been due a refresh, something Apple fans have been crying out for, thanks to the Air's neat design and intuitive keyboard and trackpad.

And for once Apple, has given the people what they want. Yeah, slap us because you'd think we're dreaming.

One of the things missing from the MacBook Air was a Full HD display, let alone a 4K screen. The new MacBook Air comes with a 13.3in Retina display sporting four million pixels - no word on actual resolution - and some 40 per cent more colour than the old Air. That'll put a smile on the faces of Air fans.

And that display is pushed pretty much to the edges of the Air's lid, yet still leaves space for a FaceTime camera.

This means the design of the Air has changed a fair bit so it now looks like something between a MacBook Pro and the 12in MacBook.

Constructed out of 100 per cent recycled aluminium, the unibody has 17 per cent less volume than the old Air and is but 15.6mm thin and weighs a mere 1.2kg, despite having things like stereo speakers with boosted audio, according to Apple.

Two USB-C with Thunderbolt 3 ports are provided to enable connections to high-end peripherals like a 5K display. Oh and there's a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Under the chassis, you'll get Intel's latest eighth-generation dual-core mobile processors, which deliver decent performance for lappy parts. Up to 16GB of RAM is on offer, and SSD storage tops out at 1.5TB, meaning there's a proper spec boost over the old Air.

It should also have a good bit of endurance, with Apple claiming the new Air will deliver 12 hours of web browsing on WiFi and 13 hours of iTunes playback.

So far, so good. But the fly in the ointment could be that Apple has opted to go for the latest generation Butterfly mechanism for new Air rather than an evolved version of the much-loved keyboard on the previous Air.

That might ruffle some feathers, but Apple has at least gone for the Force Touch trackpad found on the MacBook Pros, which also contains stuff like Touch ID for secure login thanks to the use of Apple's T2 security chip with its secure enclave.

All-in-all, the new MacBook Air looks pretty damn slick and will likely win the approval of a good deal of fans.

It won't be cheap though with prices for a 1.6GHz Core i5 with 8GB of RAM starting a £1,199; pre-orders are live now and the MacBook Air will be released 7 November. µ