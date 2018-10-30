AMD's Radeon RX 590 set to make official debut on 15 November

HALLOWEEN MIGHT BE A TIME FOR SPOOKY SHIZ but it's also full of rumours, such as the one which claims AMD's Radeon RX 590 is set to launch 15 November.

That's according to Chinese site MyDrivers, which noted that Team Red's new graphics card will launch in a matter of weeks and will cost 2099 Chinese Yuan (some £235).

The Radeon RX 590 is set to be based around a 12-nanometre process and will use a new take on AMD's Polaris architecture - Polaris 30 - which promises a hike in performance over GPUs based on Polaris 20.

Polaris is a little long-in-the-tooth now, but it looks like AMD can still extract some decent performance out of the card. And if MyDriver's rumours are correct, it could come at a very competitive price.

So while Nvidia looks to keep hold of the high-end graphics card market for the time being with its new Turing-based GeForce RTX cards, providing they aren't borked to hell, Team Red could steal ground in the mainstream arena given Nvidia's more affordable GeForce RTX 1060 and 1050 Ti cards are still based on the impressive but ageing Pascal architecture.

AMD partners like Asus are likely poised to knock out new Polaris 30 cards with their own overclocks and tweaks, so the Radeon RX 590 could be a very promising pixel pusher indeed.

We'd expect the Radeon RX 590 to be a proper 1080p and 60 frames per second pushing card, with plenty of scope to drive games at the higher 1440p resolution providing some settings are tweaked in the most demanding games. There's a chance it could even push the 3840x2160 with a bit of tweaking and some overclocking.

Of course, this is just our idle speculation. But we'd be quite happy to see a new card from AMD pop up in November to counterbalance all the hype around Nvidia's GeForce RTX cards, and we'd hope it would push Team Green to get its more mainstream Turing cards out to the market. µ