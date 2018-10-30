Bragi files injunction to ban OnePlus from using 'Dash Charge' name

Bragi files injunction to ban OnePlus from using of 'Dash Charge' name

WIRELESS AUDIO OUTFIT Bragi has filed for a preliminary injunction to block OnePlus from using the 'Dash' name while its trademark dispute plays out.

Last month, little-known Bragi sued OnePlus in the European Union for allegedly infringing on its 'Dash' trademark. The Germany company argues that the Chinese phone maker is purposefully creating confusion with the 'Dash Charge' feature found on its smartphones, which it claims sounds similar to its own 'Dash Charger' that ships with its wireless earbuds.

"This action is part of our continuing efforts to protect the Company's valuable intellectual property," Bragi said in a statement given to INQ.

"We previously warned OnePlus to stop infringing our trademark, and regret that we have to bring this action to enforce our intellectual property rights. Their intentional infringement of our trademarks cannot and will not be tolerated. These actions by OnePlus threaten all companies who legitimately develop and obtain intellectual property".

This week, Bragi filed a for a preliminary injunction in a bid to ensure OnePlus doesn't use the 'Dash' name while the trademark dispute unfolds, Engadget reports, which notes that action was taken to "ensure" the 6T launch didn't violate its trademark.

Oddly, though, it appears that OnePlus has already phased out the Dash Charge branding. The firm's online shop now refers to its fast charging kit as 'OnePlus Fast Charge', and there was no mention of Dash Charge at the OnePlus 6T unveiling on Monday.

And, according to reports, OnePlus will be completely re-branding its fast charging tech to 'Warp Charge' with the company filing a trademark for the name to the EU Intellectual Property Office back in July. No official announcement has yet been made, though.

A hearing for the injunction is set for 12th December, and OnePlus has yet to comment. µ