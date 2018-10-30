Google staff to walk out in protest of sexual misconduct claims

GOOGLE IS FACING a walkout from over two hundred employees later this week, as the rumblings about sexism in tech carry on.

A company-wide 'women's walk' is planned for Thursday in response to a number of incidents involving former Google executives involved in sexual misconduct allegations.

At the centre of the ruckus is Android patriarch Andy Rubin, who, it is reported, received a $90m package on leaving Google, despite doing so under the cloud of an ‘inappropriate' relationship with someone on his team.

Rubin says the report "contains numerous inaccuracies about my employment at Google and wild exaggerations about my compensation."

He adds that the 'false allegations' are part of a ‘smear campaign' against him.

The Rubin case is in addition to two other claims of misconduct which it is believed that Google paid-off or at least hushed-up.

Google boss Sundar Pichai responded to the claims stating that of 48 sexual misconduct firings in the last two years, 13 were ‘senior managers and above' and none received an exit package of any kind.

An anonymous employee said that the women (and men) were fed up with the "pattern of powerful men getting away with awful behavior towards women at Google." which culminate with a "slap on the wrist" or "golden parachute".

Further sanctions could follow including refusing, to participate in candidate screening programmes, which could bring Google HR to a grinding halt, or even bringing the playhouse of ‘inappropriate relationships' to the ground in an explosion of whistleblowing and demands for resignations, which rather cements the Rubin argument that his relationship is ‘just the tip'. μ