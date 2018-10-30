Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti cards are reportedly failing in high numbers

The RTX 2080 Ti doesn't exactly catch fire but it is bork prone

SO YOU'VE DROPPED NORTH OF A GRAND on Nvidia's RTX 2080 Ti; not only do you expect all the graphics, but you also don't expect it to fail.

But rather worryingly, Nvidia's flagship GPU is failing more often than it should, according to Digital Trends, which reported graphical artefacts and instabilities right after installing the graphics card.

And elsewhere, rather high numbers of other RTX 2080 Ti users are flagging that their cards are failing very quickly.

The 'Founders Edition' RTX 2080 Ti appears to be the card that's most likely to fail, with reports that even replacements from manufacturers are also borking.

These cards are also failing despite the fact that they are locked down and don't allow users to carry out manual overclocking or change the voltage, thereby meaning users can go around borking the high-end GPU.

Nvidia told us it's looking into the issue, but seemed to downplay the borkage somewhat: "We are working with users individually, but we are not seeing any broader issues."

It would look like the issue is perhaps a fault in the early production of the RTX 2080 Ti, and something Nvidia should be able to iron out, though it'll probably cost the company a pretty penny.

On Nvidia's forums and other comment boards, there's been some chatter that the GeForce RTX 280 is also suffering from failure, which is pretty bad news, but that graphics card doesn't seem to be failing as much as its more gutsier and expensive sibling.

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti are the first of Nvidia's new Turing- based cards, so we'd expect Nvidia to have sorted the problem out before the more affordable RTX 2070 makes its debut.

Nevertheless, we doubt many people with Nvidia's latest and greatest GPUs will be too happy to have splurged a wad of cash on a next-gen graphics card only to have it start failing within no time at all.

Such a situation could play very nicely into AMD's hands when it reveals its next-gen graphics cards. µ