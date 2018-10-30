Playstation Classic line-up includes Metal Gear Solid, GTA and Final Fantasy VII

SONY HAS REVEALED the full list of game that'll ship with its retro PlayStation Classic console.

Inspired by the unexpected popularity of Nintendo's miniature NES and SNES Classic consoles, which also feature a limited number of built-in classic games, Sony is planning to get the PlayStation Classic into shops on 3 December in a bid to catch the Christmas rush.

The retro console, first shown off last month, will play nice with 4K and Full HD TVs and will ship with two classic DualShock controllers, an HDMI cable. The PlayStation Classic, which is some 45 per cent smaller than its original, also includes a neat feature in the form of the CD eject button serving as a way to switch between the pre-loaded games.

The full rundown of the games that will be included in the console, as disclosed on Monday, are as follows:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director's Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

Most of the games were not PlayStation exclusives the first time around and, indeed, versions of most of the games are still available in one form or other on PC and other platforms.

For example, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy VII and the original Grand Theft Auto were all released on PC; Rayman even made it to the Game Boy Color and Atari Jaguar; and, Ubisoft has positively milked its Tom Clancy Rainbow Six franchise so thoroughly that there are at least 20 titles and DLC under the 'Rainbow Six' moniker alone.

Nevertheless, for that authentic late-1990s console vibe, the Sony PlayStation Classic is expected to be a Christmas sell out, at a price of £89.99. µ