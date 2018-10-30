Apple probing claims that illegal student labour was used in Apple Watch assembly

APPLE IS once again facing up to claims of forced labour on production lines for its products.

This time the focus of a report in the Guardian is on a plant in Chongqing province, South Western China, where a group of students claim that their vocational engineering qualifications were withheld unless they helped production of the latest Apple Watch.

Of course, this would go against labour laws, but that's alright - these weren't jobs, they were internships - special internships that happen to come up whenever production needs to ramp up. Apparently, it's become common practice in the country.

Meanwhile, the students claim to have been treated 'like robots' with one adding "our graduation certificate will be withheld by the school if we refuse to come," in a report from NGO Students and Scholars Against Corporate Misbehaviour (SACOM), the Hong Kong-based workers' rights organisation.

Quanta, the company which runs the factory, has declined to comment but Apple's Wei Gu said: "We are urgently investigating the report that student interns added in September are working overtime and night shifts."

Apple adds that as a new supplier Quanta was monitored - with three audits between March and June - and no student labour was found at the site. This is, of course, consistent with the students either only being used at peak times, or shifted out of the way when the inspectors call.

That said, students were very clear that they were regulars at the factory, with one production line, made up of failed watches in need of repair, was almost entirely manned by students saying: "The factory would not be able to operate without student workers."

In the interest of balance, it's worth reiterating that there is nothing illegal about vocational internships in China. The issue is the twelve hour days with minimal breaks, the lack of choice, and the complete lack of relevance to their qualification. μ