Nintendo Q2 profits hit eight-year high as Switch passes the GameCube in lifetime sales

JAPANESE GAMING COMPANY Nintendo's second-quarter profits have hit an eight-year high, fuelled by the continued success of its Switch console.

Nintendo flogged 3.19 million units during the last quarter, bringing the Switch's total install base to 22.86 million. By comparison, the Nintendo GameCube - which could be set to make an imminent comeback - sold a total of 21.74 million units during its six-year run.

The Switch also outsold its clunky Wii U predecessor earlier this year, with the latter managing lifetime sales of just 13.56 million units before Nintendo ended production last year.

The console has some way to go before it outsells Nintendo's other consoles, though. As noted by Eurogamer, the original Wii sold a whopping 101.63 million units, the N64 32.93 million units, the SNES 49.10 million units and the NES 61.91 million units.

Nintendo on Monday also announced that, unsurprisingly, sales of Switch games are on the up too, with the firm flogging 42 million during April-September, versus 22 million in the same period last year.

Newbies Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Mario Tennis Aces sold 1.67 million and 2.16 million units, respectively, but Super Mario Odyssey remained the best-selling Switch game with 12.17 million sold. This is closely followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on 11.71 million, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on 10.28 million and Splatoon 2 on 7.47 million.

All of this means Nintendo's numbers are looking healthy. The company reported second-quarter revenues of 221 billion yen (£1.53bn), up from 220 billion yen (£1.52bn) during Q2 last year. Operating profit, hit 30.9 billion yen (roughly £214m) for the three-month period, up from 23.8 billion yen (£165m) in the year-ago quarter.

However, the firm still has a way to go if it's going to meet its own optimistic sales target of 20 million Switch consoles sold for the year ending 31 March. µ