iOS icon confirms new iPad Pros with rounded corners and Face ID

A NEWLY-UNCOVERED icon in iOS has confirmed that the rumours surrounding Apple's incoming iPad Pros are on the money.

The icon (below), spotted by 9to5Mac, gives us a good look at the 2018 iPad Pro before it's officially shown off during Apple's New York launch event on Tuesday.

It 'confirms' that the tablet will feature rounded corners, no Home button and, despite early rumours to the contrary, no iPhone X-a-like notch. Instead, it's likely that the iPad Pro's TrueDepth camera system will be housed inside its bezel, which will remain chunkier than those seen on Apple's recent iPhones.

As noted by 9to5Mac, the sleep/wake button remains at the top of the device, as opposed to new iPhone models that feature a button on the side that's used to invoke Siri, take screenshots and shut down the device with button combinations.

The icon doesn't tell us much else, but earlier rumours suggest we'll be seeing two new iPad Pros this week, sporting 10.5in and 12.9in displays, respectively. Both are expected to come equipped with Apple's A12X processor, Face ID and USB-C in place of Lightning. This will also lead to the removal of the headphone jack, with Apple set to opt for audio over USB-C instead.

Apple's long-awaited successor to the MacBook Air is also likely to make an appearance during Tuesday's launch event. According to rumours, the 'inexpensive' laptop - which like will ditch the 'Air' moniker - will sport a 13in Retina display and Intel's 8th-gen Kaby Lake Refresh processors

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects the MacBook to have a starting price of $999 or less in the US.

Gurman also expects Apple's new MacBook to debut alongside a new Mac Mini, which is expected to offer more powerful innards and USB-C connections.

Apple's 30 October event will kick off at 2pm UK time, and we'll be bringing you all of the news as it happens. µ