Behold: the prototype Wii remote for… Nintendo GameCube

It may look like a knock off, but it seems to be legit

HERE'S AN INTERESTING piece of gaming history. Last week, Yahoo Auctions sold a prototype Nintendo Wii remote for 74,000 Yen (just over £500). It may look like a plastic knockoff, but it appears to be the real deal, with the layout looking remarkably similar to the controller that broke 1,000 TV screens.

There are a couple of key differences of course. Firstly, it's wired, with a long wire trailing out of the bottom. Secondly, at the end of that wire is an adapter for plugging it into a Nintendo GameCube.

It gets weirder. The sensor bar that sits on top of the TV to detect arm waggling? It plugs into the GameCube via an imitation memory card. The nunchuck analogue stick adapter looks pretty close to the finished product, except it has an ethernet adapter on the end.

Thanks to the strange collection of peripherals Nintendo made for the GameCube, this prototype remote doesn't stand out as particularly strange. This is a console that had a modem adapter, a set of bongo drums that could be used on precisely four games, as well as this monstrosity of a keyboard gamepad:

In the end, though, Nintendo certainly made the right call in creating a new console for its new motion controller. The GameCube struggled to sell in serious numbers, selling just shy of 22 million worldwide, despite being brilliant. The Wii went on to rule the world, selling over 100 million units as everyone went waggle-crazy.

The eventual commercially available Wii remotes could be used with its successor, the console's successor, the Wii U, but that ended up shifting numbers that made even the GameCube look like a runaway success. The Switch is doing alright, mind. µ