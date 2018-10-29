Google is reportedly plotting at an all-in-one Android app subscription

GOOGLE IS BEING tipped to launch a new subscription service for Android apps which would give users access to a wide range of titles for a single monthly fee.

But a posting in XDA suggests that users have already found reference to the service, with a Google Opinion Rewards question asking about what you, the humble user, would think of such a scheme, were it to be offered.

It suggests "hundreds of dollars" of apps and games would be included.

What we don't know from this initial enquiry is how much such a scheme would cost, how it would work, who would stand to benefit and indeed whether we'd be to use it to get further in Cut The Rope.

In fact, there's no guarantee it would even come to the UK. There's currently no evidence of the Google Play Points loyalty scheme which has rolled out in Japan coming anywhere else soon so we could all be on hiding to nothing with this one.

If you like this kind of mystery, you can do worse than subscribe to Google Opinion Rewards because its just the type of leading question that often gets featured in the service. Plus it earns you credit to spend on more apps.

This is far from the first time that an all in one subscription model has been tried for apps. Amazon has already experimented with Amazon Underground, which made all paid content free of charge when launched via one of the adapted container files in the store.

Users were then monitored and the game author paid according to how much time they had spent in the app.

It was an interesting experiment but in these days of heightened awareness about privacy, it's not surprising that people had mixed opinions about something that told us exactly what it was from the outset.

Back with Google's Play Pass, the important thing to note is that this isn't nailed on - in fact it may never happen. But it might. And that's always the fun bit. μ