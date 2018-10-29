OnePlus 6T official with in-screen fingerprint scanner, Android Pie

CHINESE PHONE MAKER OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus 6T, and, er, it's probably exactly what you were expecting.

Improving on its now-defunct OnePlus 6 predecessor, the OnePlus 6T packs an in-display fingerprint scanner, imaginatively dubbed 'Screen Unlock'. The optical scanner, which sits towards the bottom of the handset's 6.4in FHD+ AMOLED scanner, lets users unlock the 6T by pressing their digits on the screen. You can read what we think of it in our OnePlus 6T review.

This new tech means the handset is slightly thicker and heavier than the OnePlus 6, but otherwise, the design remains largely unchanged; the 6T comes crafted almost entirely from glass and it will be available in Mirror Black and Midnight Black colour options. However, OnePlus has made the controversial decision to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack, opting instead for audio over USB-C.

There's still no IP certification on offer, but OnePlus tells us that the handset is "water resistant for everyday use". It's also the first smartphone to come kitted out with Gorilla Glass 6, which should make its screen less prone to shattering.

While the size of the screen on the 6T has increased, albeit slightly, the size of the notch has done the opposite. There's now a slimmed-down teardrop notch at the top of the display that houses the handsets' 16MP front-facing camera, giving the handset an 86 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Around the back, you'll find the same 16MP + 20MP dual-lens setup as on the OnePlus 6. There have been some improvements on the software side, though, with OnePlus equipping the handset with souped-up AI features, an enhanced Portrait Mode and better low-light shooting capabilities.

And underneath, you'll find Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM. There's also a bigger 3,700mAh battery under the hood, 20 per cent larger than the 3,300mAh battery inside the OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6T will ship with Google's Android Pie OS out of the box, which will come with the firm's barely-there OxygenOS skin on top.

The OnePlus 6T will be available in Blighty on 6 November, and will be available in three variations; 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. Pricing will start at £499, going up to £579 for the highest-spec model. µ